Three ladies, one skirt. Normani is the latest celeb lady to rock Dion Lee's summer must-have skirt. The "Wild Side" singer rocked it in a shoot with Blair Caldwell.

Normani has her foot on our necks with no intentions of letting up. The Wild Side singer flexed on the ‘gram in a Dion Lee skirt ($690) also worn by fellow stylish gals like Dess Dior and Draya. Normani posed for a photoshoot, with Blair Caldwell, in the yellow crotchet skirt paired with a corset top.

Draya paired the hot summer item with a taupe cutout top and twists.

Dess Dior, girlfriend of. rapper Future, slayed the look with a standout Celine bag.

Normani is currently trending after hot rapper Baby Keem teased a clip from his upcoming music video Family Ties featuring Kendrick Lamar and Normani. Normani’s Wild Side collaborator Cardi B even took to twitter to share her enthusiasm.

 

She also made headlines after fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the 2021 VMAS after the singer wasn’t brought back to hit the stage – another shoutout from Cardi B that went viral.

Aside from Wild Side recently reaching 37 million views on Youtube, Normani also appeared in an Ivy Park rodeo campaign and covered Allure Magazine’s Life In Color issue.

Normani, Draya, Dess Dior Slay In This Sexy Dion Lee Crochet Skirt  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Draya Michele , normani

Close