Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Beyoncé Looked Like A Beautiful Barbie Doll At Jay Z’s 40/40 Club Anniversary Celebration

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jay-Z’s popular NYC nightclub, The 40/40, was the place to be last night as many of the rapper’s celebrity friends and family showed up in celebration of the venue’s 18th anniversary. Among those in attendance was, of course, Beyoncé, who stole the show in her gorgeous look and stepped out as one of the best dressed of the evening.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Looking like a beautiful Black barbie doll, the almost 40-year-old songstress stepped out in a short, black sleeveless mini dress that showed off her toned legs and thighs. She accented the look with hot pink platform heels, a hot pink pouch purse, and a matching hot pink jacket that she wore off her shoulders. She wore her golden blonde locks in a half-up, half-down hairstyle and looked super cool in her dark, black shades. According to Fashion Bomb Daily’s Instagram, Queen Bey’s entire look was Versace, including the $1,295 Versace shoes and a $1,410 Versace bag.

Check out Beyonce’s look below.

“Shoes are giving me 90’s flashbacks and i luv it,” one fan commented on the look, and we couldn’t agree more!

Beyoncé, whose birthday is approaching fast, also shared a super cute pic showing off her full look to her IG page. The captionless images clearly speak for themselves as fans praised the singer for her adorable look. “Not you showing out cause your birthday next week,” one fan commented. Big Virgo energy!

Beyoncé wasn’t the only celebrity guest in attendance at last night’s affair as other celebs such as Van Jones, Remy Ma, Quincy Jones, and Megan Thee Stallion, who looked gorgeous in her off-the-shoulder white dress and long jet black hairstyle, were also in attendance for the big celebration.  She flicked it up for the cameras with her boyfriend Pardi as the two looked adorable. Looks like she finally got those faux locs out!

The 40/40 Club is a chain of Jay Z’s sports bars and lounges. The nightclub first opened in NYC back in 2003, followed by Atlanta in 2005, Vegas 2 years later, and finally, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in 2012.

Don’t miss… 

Beyoncé Gave 2020 The Middle Finger With This Holiday Gift

Tabria Majors’ 11-Minute Ode To Beyonce Even Left Beyonce Shook

Beyoncé Looked Like A Beautiful Barbie Doll At Jay Z’s 40/40 Club Anniversary Celebration  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Beyonce

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Unarmed Black Man Fatally Shot By Police After…

22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation…
08.26.21

Ex-State Trooper Caught Beating Black Man 18 Times…

Former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown was caught on camera beating Black man Aaron Bowman over the head with a…
08.26.21

Three Dead After Drive-By Shooting Happens While Filming…

A trend turns deadly in Shreveport, Louisiana when a drive-by shooting happened as a group of men participate in The…
08.25.21

Why Are Black Families Pretending To Be White…

Black American homeowners are being forced to whitewash their homes just so they can receive a fair price on their…
08.24.21

FDA Grants Full Approval For Pfizer Vaccine

The two-dose vaccine has been approved for individuals age 16 and older. Health officials hope the action by the FDA…
08.24.21

Prayers Pour In For Rev. Jesse Jackson And…

Both vaccinated, the couple were hospitalized for breakthrough COVID-19 as the delta variant rages on.
08.23.21

Should HBCUs Get Reparations? A New Book Makes…

With Adam Harris’ new book, 'The State Must Provide,' the conversation around giving reparations to Black people for the institution…
08.23.21

Michigan Black Couple Gives A Fist Bump &…

A Black couple from Michigan who had their home shot at by a 25-year-old white man due to his anger…
08.20.21

Date Night On The D Train: Cops Looking…

32-year-old MTA motorman Terrell Harris is currently being sought out by authorities for giving his girlfriend, 28-year-old Dominique Belgrave, access…
08.20.21

OnlyFans To Ban Pornography From Its Platform In…

The company has paid more than $5 billion to content creators since being founded in 2016.
08.20.21
Close