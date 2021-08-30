Local
HomeLocal

At Least 300 Baltimore City Students Stranded After Bus Drivers Call Out

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
School Bus

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

It looks like the first day of school didn’t go as planned for some Baltimore City students because their original transportation to school was MIA! cbs Baltimore reports that at least 300 students were left stranded following 30 school bus drivers calling out of work. There hasn’t been any word as to what called for the call out but of course as we get more details, I’ll keep you updated with that.

CBS Baltimore

It was a rocky start for some Baltimore students on the first day of school after 30 bus drivers called out.

Baltimore City Public Schools estimates at least 300 students were impacted by the sudden change. The bus drivers include contractors and some internal employees, BCPS said.

 

At Least 300 Baltimore City Students Stranded After Bus Drivers Call Out  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Unarmed Black Man Fatally Shot By Police After…

22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation…
08.26.21

Ex-State Trooper Caught Beating Black Man 18 Times…

Former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown was caught on camera beating Black man Aaron Bowman over the head with a…
08.26.21

Three Dead After Drive-By Shooting Happens While Filming…

A trend turns deadly in Shreveport, Louisiana when a drive-by shooting happened as a group of men participate in The…
08.25.21

Why Are Black Families Pretending To Be White…

Black American homeowners are being forced to whitewash their homes just so they can receive a fair price on their…
08.24.21

FDA Grants Full Approval For Pfizer Vaccine

The two-dose vaccine has been approved for individuals age 16 and older. Health officials hope the action by the FDA…
08.24.21

Prayers Pour In For Rev. Jesse Jackson And…

Both vaccinated, the couple were hospitalized for breakthrough COVID-19 as the delta variant rages on.
08.23.21

Should HBCUs Get Reparations? A New Book Makes…

With Adam Harris’ new book, 'The State Must Provide,' the conversation around giving reparations to Black people for the institution…
08.23.21

Michigan Black Couple Gives A Fist Bump &…

A Black couple from Michigan who had their home shot at by a 25-year-old white man due to his anger…
08.20.21

Date Night On The D Train: Cops Looking…

32-year-old MTA motorman Terrell Harris is currently being sought out by authorities for giving his girlfriend, 28-year-old Dominique Belgrave, access…
08.20.21

OnlyFans To Ban Pornography From Its Platform In…

The company has paid more than $5 billion to content creators since being founded in 2016.
08.20.21
Close