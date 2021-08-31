Celebrity News
Casting Call Announced for Young Michael Jackson in MJ Broadway Musical

michael jackson

Source: getty / Getty

Have you ever had dreams of performing on Broadway?

This may be your shot.

The Broadway musical, MJ is looking for a young Michael Jackson. Someone who has his 10 year old singing voice.

The person auditioning can be older or younger than 10 just as long as they sound like he did at 10 years old.

The musical will start previews on December 6th with opening night on February 1, 2022.

In MJ, Young Michael appears at age 10 and should have an unchanged singing voice. Performers may be older or younger to audition, as long as they are still able to sing in Young Michael’s range.

To submit, follow the steps below:

1. Make a video singing a Michael Jackson song.

2. In the video also state name, age, height, where you are from, and how you heard about this opportunity.

3. Email a link of the video by September 20, 2021.

Applicants should email their video to audition@mjthemusical.com.

Casting Call Announced for Young Michael Jackson in MJ Broadway Musical  was originally published on classixphilly.com

