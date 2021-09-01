National
Woman Who Ran Fake Vaccination Card Scam Charges With 2 Felonies

Jasmine Clifford, 31, sold fake vaccination cards for $200.

Woman Holds COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card

Source: Grace Cary / Getty

A New Jersey woman is currently facing two felony charges after selling over two hundred fake vaccination cards via her Instagram page. Jasmine Clifford faces two felonies related to the scam along with an additional misdemeanor conspiracy charge, and another woman also faces charges for entering false records in the state of New York’s immunization database.

WABC in New York reports that Clifford, 31, was among 15 people charged in the vaccine card conspiracy. Among the group, Nadayza Barkley, 27, assisted Clifford by entering at least 10 names into the aforementioned database by way of her job at a medical clinic in Patchogue, N.Y.

The charges were laid out in Manhattan criminal court with prosecutors sharing via documents on Tuesday (August 31) that they’ve charged 13 people, some of whom are frontline medical and essential workers, over buying the fake cards.

Clifford, who posted on Instagram as @AntiVaxMomma, began hustling the fake cards back in May of this year, charging $200 to falsify the vaccination cards and for an additional $250, having her accomplice enter their names into the state’s NYSIIS database.

There is a warrant out for Clifford’s arrest and she did not appear in court on Tuesday although Barkley did appear to hear charges. Manhattan district attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. had this to say about the scheme and related charges via a statement.

“We will continue to safeguard public health in New York with proactive investigations like these, but the stakes are too high to tackle fake vaccination cards with whack-a-mole prosecutions,” Vance said. “Making, selling, and purchasing forged vaccination cards are serious crimes with serious public safety consequences.”

Although many believed that TikTok star @Tizzyent was the first to unveil Clifford’s scheme, prosecutors say that they were already aware of Clifford’s actions prior to his exposing the scam to his fans and viewers.

Photo: Getty

Close