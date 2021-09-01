Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMovies

James Bond Out: Peep The Final Trailer For ‘No Time To Die’

Next month we finally get to see Daniel Craig retire his iteration of 007...

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
James Bond No Time To Die

Source: Nicola Dove / DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM

Daniel Craig’s days as James Bond is numbered and winding down and with word that the next Bond film will indeed be his last and he’s to be replaced with the first African-American 007, anticipation for No Time To Die is killing James Bond fanatics.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Originally scheduled to release last year, No Time To Die was pushed back due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but now we’ll finally get to see what is to become of Craig’s legacy as the British super spy this coming October. In the latest trailer to Craig’s 5th and final James Bond film, we find that 7 (short for 007) is enjoying the quiet life before being dragged back into the spy game by his old CIA chum, Felix Leiter.

Once he gets back in the game all the action you’d expect to see goes down. From fast cars with guns for headlights to fight scenes in fancy settings, the trailer promises one helluva last ride for Daniel Craig’s Bond swan song. Who’s the big baddy in this one? Well, it happens to be a facially scarred Mr. Robot (Rami Malek) who seems to think he and James Bond are one in the same person.

We. Can’t. Wait.

Check out the trailer for No Time To Die below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out once it hits theaters this October 8th.

James Bond Out: Peep The Final Trailer For ‘No Time To Die’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

James Bond

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Texas High School Suspends Its First Black Principal…

A Black principal was recently put on paid administrative leave after parents at his Texas high school complained that he…
09.02.21

Oklahoma Man Accused Of Rape Now Faces Hate…

Oklahoma man Payton Heird, 22, was arrested early Sunday morning after he attacked and threatened Zuria Hurst, 18, on Baker’s…
09.02.21

Woman Who Ran Fake Vaccination Card Scam Charges…

Jasmine Clifford faces two felonies related to the scam along with an additional misdemeanor conspiracy charge, and another woman also…
09.02.21

USPS, One Of The Largest Employers Of Black…

The post office has long been one of those “good government” jobs with solid pay and benefits, creating greater economic…
09.01.21

Georgia Leads the U.S. In Most Schools Named…

Many Southern students find themselves in an awkward situation following the revelation that Georgia has 45 public schools named after…
09.01.21

So, ‘Rope Ties,’ As In Ties That Look…

Apparently, some Black guy named Daniel is out here selling "Daniel's Rope Ties," which look like nooses and are described…
09.01.21

Racist Father/Son Duo Get Four Years In Prison…

Two white men from Mississippi were recently sentenced to four years in prison on hate crime charges of simple assault…
08.31.21

Jacob Blake Addresses His Shooting, Walking Again And…

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Jacob Blake detailed how his shooting has left him in fear for himself and…
08.31.21

Unarmed Black Man Fatally Shot By Police After…

22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation…
08.26.21

Ex-State Trooper Caught Beating Black Man 18 Times…

Former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown was caught on camera beating Black man Aaron Bowman over the head with a…
08.26.21
Close