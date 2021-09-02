Arts & Entertainment
BET+ Announces 10 Episode Order For Season 2 Of Hit Comedy Series ‘The Ms. Pat Show’

Ms. Pat Show

Source: BET+ / BET+

BET+ announced a ten-episode order for season 2 of the hit comedy The Ms. Pat Show after a successful launch only two weeks into its season one debut.

The comedy series premiered on BET+ on August 12. It broke viewing records and the streaming network saw an increase in audience engagement, skyrocketing to the top comedy series on the platform in its first two weeks.

The network announced the next season will feature 10 episodes with its series regulars returning. The edgy, no filter, and humorous series rose to the top of viewers favorites on BET+ becoming one of the few sitcoms which showcases a strong Black mom and the bonds of a blended family to appear onscreen in the last few decades.

The Ms. Pat Show is loosely based on stand-up comedian Ms. Pat, and it tells the story of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom and stand-up comedian, whose hustle and resilient spirit are forged on the streets of Atlanta. She now finds herself and her family in conservative middle America, simply living life.

Cast members returning in season 2 include Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Theodore Barnes and newcomer Briyana Guadulupe.

Ms. Pat herself shares her excitement for the series return saying, “I heard y’all was looking for Season 2, so here we go. I can’t wait for you to see what Jordan and I do this time! And I can’t thank Lee Daniels, Brian Grazer, and Ron Howard enough for supporting this project.”

Executive producer of the show, Lee Daniels, talks about the journey proving to the network of the series’ genius.

“It took 5 years for the right network to see what we knew immediately,” Daniels shares. “That The Ms. Pat Show was telling real stories about a real Black family, that it was funny, and hard, and just special. It only took two weeks for BET+’s audience to celebrate what the Ms. Pat team put on that screen every episode. We are thrilled at the response from fans, Black Twitter specifically, and look forward to what season 2 will bring.”

A release date has not been confirmed, but we will be sure to keep you updated as details follow. Be sure to stream season 1 on BET+ now.

BET+ Announces 10 Episode Order For Season 2 Of Hit Comedy Series ‘The Ms. Pat Show’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

BET

Close