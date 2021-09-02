Music
HomeMusic

Fat Joe vs Ja Rule ‘Verzuz’ Battle Announced

Another New York vs New York showdown is on the schedule.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Shia's 30th Birthday Celebration

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It ain’t over. Today (September 2), the next Verzuz was announced as a battle between Bronx rapper Fat Joe and Queens crooner, ahem, rapper Ja Rule.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Fat Joe vs Ja Rule is going down Tuesday, September 14 in New York City, per the official Verzuz account. Tickets go on sale on September 7, and we’re going to assume the venue will once again be the Madison Square Garden Theater.

Many consider the last Verzuz—The LOX vs Dipset—to be the best one yet. It’s basically understood the Yonkers trio got the W, but Fat Joe and Ja Rule will have their work cut out for them to bring the same type of energy. Not so ironically, it was Ja Rule’s song, “New York,” which features Fat Joe and Jadakiss, that was one the pivotal moments in that battle.

Will Joe Crack be sporting nothing but the finest attire from Hermes? Will Ja Rule be sure to keep Ashanti by his side? Will Ashanti switch sides? Will Joe and Ja refrain from those R. Kelly collaborations? Will 50 Cent try to crash the stage and troll everybody?

So many questions, but this should be damn good. And you can be Fat Joe’s recap of his Verzuz will be one for the ages.

Of course, Twitter is reacting.

This story is developing. 

 

Fat Joe vs Ja Rule ‘Verzuz’ Battle Announced  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Fat Joe , Ja Rule

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

There’s A Website For Texans To Snitch On…

The website called profilewhistleblower.com popped up on the radar of Twitter users after Texas lawmakers passed the controversial Senate Bill…
09.03.21

So We’re Not Bugging?: FTC To Investigate Why…

In life, three things are guaranteed: death, taxes, and McDonald's McFlurry machine always being "broken."
09.03.21

Texas High School Suspends Its First Black Principal…

A Black principal was recently put on paid administrative leave after parents at his Texas high school complained that he…
09.02.21

Oklahoma Man Accused Of Rape Now Faces Hate…

Oklahoma man Payton Heird, 22, was arrested early Sunday morning after he attacked and threatened Zuria Hurst, 18, on Baker’s…
09.02.21

Woman Who Ran Fake Vaccination Card Scam Charges…

Jasmine Clifford faces two felonies related to the scam along with an additional misdemeanor conspiracy charge, and another woman also…
09.02.21

USPS, One Of The Largest Employers Of Black…

The post office has long been one of those “good government” jobs with solid pay and benefits, creating greater economic…
09.01.21

Georgia Leads the U.S. In Most Schools Named…

Many Southern students find themselves in an awkward situation following the revelation that Georgia has 45 public schools named after…
09.01.21

So, ‘Rope Ties,’ As In Ties That Look…

Apparently, some Black guy named Daniel is out here selling "Daniel's Rope Ties," which look like nooses and are described…
09.01.21

Racist Father/Son Duo Get Four Years In Prison…

Two white men from Mississippi were recently sentenced to four years in prison on hate crime charges of simple assault…
08.31.21

Jacob Blake Addresses His Shooting, Walking Again And…

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Jacob Blake detailed how his shooting has left him in fear for himself and…
08.31.21
Close