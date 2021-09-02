Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Nene Leakes Posts A Heartbreaking Tribute To Gregg Leakes [VIDEO]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
NeNe Leakes Celebrates New SWAGG Retail Store At MGM National Harbor

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

It was just this past weekend that Nene Leakes shared that her husband was at home transitioning after battling stage 3 colon cancer to a small crowd in her club, The Linnethia Lounge, after someone tried to try her because they felt she should have wished them a happy birthday. The video that another patron posted of NeNe’s testimony went viral, but who would have thought that just a few days later Gregg Leakeswould have passed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

There’s a saying that sometimes the things that make you laugh can make you cry and proof of that saying is a video Nene Leakes posted on her personal social media of her and Gregg dancing together at The Linnethia Lounge having a loving great time, smiling and laughing with a memory now that is sure to make all that view it cry.

It’s ironic that the loving moment came from the same place an insensitive person tried to create a negative moment. Praise God for love conquering all.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

We will be continuing to keep the Leakes family and friends uplifted in our prayers.

Grab a tissue then click play on the video below.

Nene Leakes Posts A Heartbreaking Tribute To Gregg Leakes [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Gregg Leakes , nene leakes

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

There’s A Website For Texans To Snitch On…

The website called profilewhistleblower.com popped up on the radar of Twitter users after Texas lawmakers passed the controversial Senate Bill…
09.03.21

So We’re Not Bugging?: FTC To Investigate Why…

In life, three things are guaranteed: death, taxes, and McDonald's McFlurry machine always being "broken."
09.03.21

Texas High School Suspends Its First Black Principal…

A Black principal was recently put on paid administrative leave after parents at his Texas high school complained that he…
09.02.21

Oklahoma Man Accused Of Rape Now Faces Hate…

Oklahoma man Payton Heird, 22, was arrested early Sunday morning after he attacked and threatened Zuria Hurst, 18, on Baker’s…
09.02.21

Woman Who Ran Fake Vaccination Card Scam Charges…

Jasmine Clifford faces two felonies related to the scam along with an additional misdemeanor conspiracy charge, and another woman also…
09.02.21

USPS, One Of The Largest Employers Of Black…

The post office has long been one of those “good government” jobs with solid pay and benefits, creating greater economic…
09.01.21

Georgia Leads the U.S. In Most Schools Named…

Many Southern students find themselves in an awkward situation following the revelation that Georgia has 45 public schools named after…
09.01.21

So, ‘Rope Ties,’ As In Ties That Look…

Apparently, some Black guy named Daniel is out here selling "Daniel's Rope Ties," which look like nooses and are described…
09.01.21

Racist Father/Son Duo Get Four Years In Prison…

Two white men from Mississippi were recently sentenced to four years in prison on hate crime charges of simple assault…
08.31.21

Jacob Blake Addresses His Shooting, Walking Again And…

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Jacob Blake detailed how his shooting has left him in fear for himself and…
08.31.21
Close