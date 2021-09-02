Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It was just this past weekend that Nene Leakes shared that her husband was at home transitioning after battling stage 3 colon cancer to a small crowd in her club, The Linnethia Lounge, after someone tried to try her because they felt she should have wished them a happy birthday. The video that another patron posted of NeNe’s testimony went viral, but who would have thought that just a few days later Gregg Leakeswould have passed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

There’s a saying that sometimes the things that make you laugh can make you cry and proof of that saying is a video Nene Leakes posted on her personal social media of her and Gregg dancing together at The Linnethia Lounge having a loving great time, smiling and laughing with a memory now that is sure to make all that view it cry.

It’s ironic that the loving moment came from the same place an insensitive person tried to create a negative moment. Praise God for love conquering all.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

We will be continuing to keep the Leakes family and friends uplifted in our prayers.

Grab a tissue then click play on the video below.

Nene Leakes Posts A Heartbreaking Tribute To Gregg Leakes [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.9: