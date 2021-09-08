Celebrity News
The BMW Tupac Was Shot In Is Now Up For Auction—For A Steep Price

The infamous BMW is being offered up for auction with a hefty price tag by a dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For those who want a lasting keepsake of Tupac Shakur, there’s one item that has just hit the market which might be of interest—but only if you’re not squeamish about the circumstances and the cost.

On Tuesday (September 7), it was announced that the infamous BMW that Suge Knight was driving and that Tupac was riding in when he was shot four times on that fateful night twenty-five years ago in 1996 is now up for auction. The 1996 BMW 750IL is on display in the showroom at Celebrity Cars Las Vegas, which is a short distance away from the very intersection where the tragic shooting took place. The car was also featured on the reality TV show Pawn Stars in 2018. According to the dealership, while there have been other owners of the car before this, the BMW has been restored to its original condition. This is including the bullet holes that were in it from the shooting being repaired as well, save for one indentation. The price to own the vehicle? $1.7 million. Celebrity Cars have stipulated that the eventual buyer will have all of the ownership and repair history documents once the sale is complete.

Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight had attended the heavyweight boxing match between Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon that night when they stopped at a traffic light and were fired upon by a member of the Crips gang later identified as Orlando Anderson and another individual. They had gotten into a fight at the casino before the boxing match earlier in the evening. The iconic rapper and actor would die six days later from his injuries. Anderson would later be killed in an unrelated shooting. The case, which was investigated by police in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, is still unresolved.

