Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Raven-Symone Turned Down Disney’s Proposal To Make Iconic Character A Lesbian For ‘Raven’s Home’

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

As we’ve seen in the past with the Proud Family reboot, Disney has been looking to make their roster of hit shows feel a little more inclusive by introducing LGBTQ characters in the storylines.

One proposed idea was to make the titular character of Raven’s Home a lesbian to match the real-life sexuality of actress Raven-Symone, but she actually voted against the decision as a way to keep her actual persona separate from the one she first began playing as a teen almost 20 years ago.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

While speaking with the podcast Pride alongside wife Miranda Maday, Raven was asked whether she ever felt her popular Disney Channel character could ever be part of the LGBTQ+ community. The question took her back to the early stages of production on Raven’s Home, which she recalled by saying, “there was a conversation before the series started and I was asked the question, ‘Would you like Raven Baxter to be a lesbian?’ And I said, no. I said no.”

Take a look below at why she says the decision to make Raven Baxter a lesbian would’ve been a wrong one:

“The reason I said, no, wasn’t because I wasn’t proud of who I was, or I didn’t want to represent the LGBTQ+ community in any way.”

“It was because Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter. There was no reason for me to change the human that she was in order to fit the actress that played her. And Raven Baxter is a character that I was proud to play. Even if she is straight, cisgender, I don’t mind, let her have her moment.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Raven went on to jokingly say that, at the very least, she made sure her character had “no boyfriends” for the reboot. Do you think LGBTQ storylines are important for shows with young audiences?  Let us know your thoughts!

Raven-Symone Turned Down Disney’s Proposal To Make Iconic Character A Lesbian For ‘Raven’s Home’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Raven Symone

Videos
Latest

Richmond Finally Removes Robert E. Lee Confederate Monument

The historic Robert E. Lee confederate monument in Richmond, Virginia is finally coming down after Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans…
09.08.21

Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And…

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is prescribed by doctors to rid breakthrough pain from medical procedures or…
09.08.21

Black Conservative Larry Elder Argues Slave Owners Are…

Larry Elder, the often-controversial Black conservative politician from California, gave a hot take on the idea of reparations during a…
09.07.21

Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About The…

Grammy award winning R&B singer  R. Kelly faces racketeering and sex trafficking charges that span over three decades. Kelly, who…
09.06.21

There’s A Website For Texans To Snitch On…

The website called profilewhistleblower.com popped up on the radar of Twitter users after Texas lawmakers passed the controversial Senate Bill…
09.03.21

So We’re Not Bugging?: FTC To Investigate Why…

In life, three things are guaranteed: death, taxes, and McDonald's McFlurry machine always being "broken."
09.03.21

Texas High School Suspends Its First Black Principal…

A Black principal was recently put on paid administrative leave after parents at his Texas high school complained that he…
09.02.21

Oklahoma Man Accused Of Rape Now Faces Hate…

Oklahoma man Payton Heird, 22, was arrested early Sunday morning after he attacked and threatened Zuria Hurst, 18, on Baker’s…
09.02.21

Woman Who Ran Fake Vaccination Card Scam Charges…

Jasmine Clifford faces two felonies related to the scam along with an additional misdemeanor conspiracy charge, and another woman also…
09.02.21

USPS, One Of The Largest Employers Of Black…

The post office has long been one of those “good government” jobs with solid pay and benefits, creating greater economic…
09.01.21
Close