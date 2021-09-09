Corona And Kids; Afghan Women Athletes Shutdown; & Akon Comments On The Rich And Poor

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Report: 1 in 4 New Coronavirus Cases Are in Children

Last week saw the largest number of coronavirus cases in children ever recorded as many parents send their kids back to school after the Labor Day holiday.

according to an updated report from The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

Nearly 27% of the cases recorded in the week leading up to Sept. 2 were in children. Meaning just about 1 in 4 New Coronavirus Cases Are in Children.

However, the report said that “it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is uncommon among children.” Still, it said that “there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects.”

Source: US News & Report

Afghan Women Will Be Banned From Playing Sports, A Taliban Official Says

So we know that over in Afghanistan there is a new regime and with it comes new rules. Some rules seem to affect women a lot and most recently Afghan women athletes like the country’s national women’s cricket team.

The new regime has forbidden women from playing cricket and other sports where their bodies might be seen,

Deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission, according to a translation by SBS. Said “I don’t think women will be allowed to play cricket because it is not necessary that women should play cricket,” In cricket, they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this.”

Female athletes who once aspired to competing at the international level have resorted to hiding or attempting to flee the country.

A member of the women’s team recently told the BBC. “Every woman playing cricket or other sports is not safe right now,” “The situation is very bad in Kabul.”

Source: NPR

Akon Criticized for Saying Rich People Have More Issues Than the Poor

Well speaking of problems. Akon is catching some heat for his comment suggesting rich and famous people have it much harder than the poor.

He was talking to TMZ about the passing of actor Michael K Williams who passed recently from what is suspected to be a drug overdose. Akon told TMZ that The Wire star was a really good friend and an overall “amazing person,” who faced hardships that many other celebrities are enduring behind closed doors.

Akon emphasized the importance of reaching out to loved-ones and making sure they’re OK, saying many people—especially the rich and famous—are struggling in secret.

He said“ You know, this business creates this, like, environment where everyone’s wearing a mask, no one tells you what’s really going on in your life, so real friends can’t even really advise you cause we don’t really know what’s happening,”. “Cause we put on this facade of success but yet behind the face there’s so much happening. The famous and the rich go through more issues than the poor. You know when they say ‘More money, more problems,’ that’s a real thing.”

Rich or poor problems are problems and that’s why Mental health is so important… Please Check on your family friends and loved ones…

And that is what’s happening inside The Buzz.

