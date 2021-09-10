Should Have Put Those Doggies First: Jaheim Arrested For Animal Cruelty, Accused Of Starving 15 Dogs

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jaheim once soulfully belted that you should put that woman first, now he might be singing the same tune about the dogs he allegedly woefully neglected.

The New York Daily News reports Jaheim Hoagland was arrested on animal cruelty charges after New Jersey police found 15 dogs living in deplorable conditions in his New Jersey home. On Thursday (Sep.9), Prosecutors revealed that some of the canines were found by police officers in crates filled with feces and water.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to the New York Daily News, authorities went to the “Could It Be” singer’s house responding to a “puppy in distress” call and discovered six dogs in the driveway. Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office revealed that one of the dogs was found unresponsive in a water-filled crate and had to be euthanized.

“Additional dogs were found inside of separate crates which were partially filled with several inches of water and dog feces,” prosecutors said in a news release.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

The 44-year-old singer had cuffs slapped on him outside of his Hillsborough home before law enforcement discovered the rest of the dogs living in distress.

Per The New York Daily News:

While caring for the dogs outside, officers heard barking coming from inside the house and went there to find nine more dogs “in varying stages of emaciation” and without access to food or water, according to the release.

Two of the dogs were taken to an emergency vet clinic for treatment because of their poor condition, authorities said. All 14 surviving dogs were eventually taken to Long Hill Kennel in Hillsborough.

Twelve of the dogs, including the one who died, were mixed-breed pit bull terriers, prosecutors said. Two were American Staffordshire terriers, and one was a mixed breed boxer, they said. The singer was charged with third-degree animal cruelty and failure to provide necessary care to an animal. He is currently sitting in a Somerset County Jail pending a court hearing, the New York Daily News reports. — Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty

Should Have Put Those Doggies First: Jaheim Arrested For Animal Cruelty, Accused Of Starving 15 Dogs was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9: