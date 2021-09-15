Celebrity News
Nas Graces ‘Ebony’ Magazine October 2021

Nas still the man, b...

Nas x Ebony Magazine

Source: Ebony / EBONY

This summer names like Jadakiss, Kanye West and Drake might’ve dominated the summer headlines, but Nas had one of the best albums of the year in Kings Disease II and Ebony has rewarded the Hip-Hop icon by having him grace the cover to their October issue.

On the heels of scoring his 10th number 1 album on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with his latest project, Nas sat down with acclaimed journalist Miles Marshall Lewis to open up about a bevy of topics near and dear to him including his personal battle with COVID-19, how Hip-Hop helped build black wealth across the board, and naturally his own personal legacy that he’ll be leaving behind in the music game once he walks away.

“On the cover, Nas dons his classic QB chain and a beautiful one-of-one overcoat created by Nigerian-American designer Walé Oyéjidé of Ikiré Jones, whose designs were showcased in Black Panther  and Coming 2 America and who has become widely known for producing pieces that reimagine classical European artworks with African protagonists.”

“In addition to the cover story, the Legacy-themed editorial package includes an interview with Walé Oyéjidé sharing the vision behind Nas’ custom cover look  as well as an exclusive interview with Destiny Jones, Nas’ daughter who is carrying the torch for family entrepreneurship with a makeup line inspired by her father’s iconic album, Illmatic.”

Should be dope. Man, that QB medallion with the small bridge on it was next level dope and had other rappers tuckin’ their chains into their shirts. Nas always been ahead of the game. Give that man his flowers and pick up a copy of the October copy of Ebony when it drops.

Nas Graces ‘Ebony’ Magazine October 2021  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close