Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Toni Braxton Gives Us Lewks In A Vibrant Christopher Rogers Dress

Christopher Rogers clearly makes clothes for bold, powerful women.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Toni Braxton continues to give us a run for our money. This time the award-winning singer traded in her thong bikini for a multicolored Christopher Rogers frock from his latest collection.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In a post to the designers Instagram page he wrote, “🥲 The mother, icon, and fellow Libra, @tonibraxton in Look 40 from Collection 007 — a heavy silk crepe colorblocked fantasy. #JusticeForLibra🌈

Braxton looks radiant in everything she wears, but the combination of her timeless beauty partnered with this amazing color blocked dress, took her to yet another level of fabulosity. It looks like the only accessory the 53-year-old mother of 2 needed was her blonde buzz cut.

Christopher Rogers is known for his colorful design aesthetic. Earlier this year, the designer released a capsule collection with Target that showed off a vibrant medley of colors and patterns. From florals to bold stripes, the CR X Target line gave us exactly what we needed for the summer.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

This has been a great year for the designer. In addition to his collection with Target, Rogers had another win when Beyonce was spied wearing a pair of his pants during a night out with her husband. But let’s not forget he kicked off his year dressing Madam Vice President for the inauguration. It’s clear that Christopher Rogers designs clothing for bold, modern-day boss ladies.

DON’T MISS…

Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A Thong Bikini

Regina King Dazzles In Christopher John Rogers Gown At The CDGA Awards

Christopher John Rogers Is The Latest Designer To Have A Capsule Collection With Target

5 Times Toni Braxton Oozed Sex Appeal On The Red Carpet
5 photos

Toni Braxton Gives Us Lewks In A Vibrant Christopher Rogers Dress  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Toni Braxton

Videos
Latest

School Committee ‘Karen’ Is Humbled After Questioning Ivy…

A woman did her best Karen impression and was forced to apologize for questioning how an Ivy League-educated Black mother…
09.16.21

Black Ex-Cop Who Killed A White Woman In…

The Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis Police officer who shot and…
09.16.21

Texas-Bred African Brothers Shed Light on Sickle Cell…

North Texas brothers David and Samuel Tshiongo have opened up about their personal struggles with sickle cell anemia in an…
09.15.21

Georgia Cops Kill 12-Year-Old Black Boy In Reckless…

A Georgia family wants answers after their 12-year-old son was killed by police on September 10, after a high-speed chase…
09.15.21

Scammers Stole Surfside Condo Collapse Victims’ IDs To…

Alleged scammers in Florida are accused of stealing the identity of victims who died in the Surfside Champlain Towers South…
09.10.21

Richmond Finally Removes Robert E. Lee Confederate Monument

The historic Robert E. Lee confederate monument in Richmond, Virginia is finally coming down after Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans…
09.08.21

Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And…

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is prescribed by doctors to rid breakthrough pain from medical procedures or…
09.08.21

Black Conservative Larry Elder Argues Slave Owners Are…

Larry Elder, the often-controversial Black conservative politician from California, gave a hot take on the idea of reparations during a…
09.07.21

Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About The…

Grammy award winning R&B singer  R. Kelly faces racketeering and sex trafficking charges that span over three decades. Kelly, who…
09.06.21

There’s A Website For Texans To Snitch On…

The website called profilewhistleblower.com popped up on the radar of Twitter users after Texas lawmakers passed the controversial Senate Bill…
09.03.21
Close