Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentTelevision

REPORT: ‘Jeopardy!’ Will Have Only Two Guest Hosts For The Time Being

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
ABC's "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time"

Source: Eric McCandless / Getty

After the disaster that has become the experiment of now-disgraced executive producer Mike Richards as the main host, one of the most iconic game shows is trying a different approach before replacing the replacement.

The studio behind ‘Jeopardy!’ has reportedly decided on having two famous figures with ties to the show fill in for the rest of 2021 as opposed to the wheel of fill-ins.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to TMZ, Sony and the showrunners are not going back to different celebrity hosts every so often like right after the death of Alex Trebek.

They have instead decided on two hosts to handle syndication duties for at least the first half of the season.

No, it’s not fan favorites Buzzy Cohen, LeVar Burton or Aaron Rodgers.  It’s the two that have made favorite-able impressions with viewers.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Mayim Bialik is best known for her role on “Big Bang Theory,” although she was first introduced to most audiences in the 90s on the show “Blossom.”

She has a doctorate in neuroscience.

Ken Jennings holds the longest winning streak on “Jeopardy!”.

He wrote a book about his success on the show and is also a consulting producer on “Jeopardy!”

This is a change from when Richards said that the show would once again have a slew of guest hosts to fill-in like last season.  However, that was before he was fired from his EP gig, so that plan appears to have been nixed.

Bialik was initially announced as the host of the ‘Jeopardy!’ spinoffs and primetime specials.

‘Jeopardy!’ is still looking for a (newer) permanent host to replace the late and beloved Trebek, who passed away last year at the age of 80 after a lengthy “battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.”

Richards was announced as the new host of the show on Aug. 11, on the same day as Bialik’s appointment to the specials and spinoffs.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

After taping only five episodes in one day (all of which are airing now in syndication), along with scandals involving mistreatment towards staffers on ‘The Price is Right’ from when he was the EP and a podcast where he insulted everyone from women to those of different religions and disabilities, Richards stepped down as host on Aug. 20.

When it became apparent that Richards was become more than a distraction, he was fired by Sony from his EP gigs with ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ on Aug. 31.

As for who the front-runner reportedly is for the ‘Jeopardy’ gig, that would be Bialik.

No word right now on whether there would be another person to join Bialik and Jennings to fill-in as host and what the plans would be for the permanent host for next season.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Ron Batzdorff and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Eric McCandless and Getty Images

REPORT: ‘Jeopardy!’ Will Have Only Two Guest Hosts For The Time Being  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Jeopardy

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

School Committee ‘Karen’ Is Humbled After Questioning Ivy…

A woman did her best Karen impression and was forced to apologize for questioning how an Ivy League-educated Black mother…
09.16.21

Black Ex-Cop Who Killed A White Woman In…

The Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis Police officer who shot and…
09.16.21

Texas-Bred African Brothers Shed Light on Sickle Cell…

North Texas brothers David and Samuel Tshiongo have opened up about their personal struggles with sickle cell anemia in an…
09.15.21

Georgia Cops Kill 12-Year-Old Black Boy In Reckless…

A Georgia family wants answers after their 12-year-old son was killed by police on September 10, after a high-speed chase…
09.15.21

Scammers Stole Surfside Condo Collapse Victims’ IDs To…

Alleged scammers in Florida are accused of stealing the identity of victims who died in the Surfside Champlain Towers South…
09.10.21

Richmond Finally Removes Robert E. Lee Confederate Monument

The historic Robert E. Lee confederate monument in Richmond, Virginia is finally coming down after Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans…
09.08.21

Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And…

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is prescribed by doctors to rid breakthrough pain from medical procedures or…
09.08.21

Black Conservative Larry Elder Argues Slave Owners Are…

Larry Elder, the often-controversial Black conservative politician from California, gave a hot take on the idea of reparations during a…
09.07.21

Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About The…

Grammy award winning R&B singer  R. Kelly faces racketeering and sex trafficking charges that span over three decades. Kelly, who…
09.06.21

There’s A Website For Texans To Snitch On…

The website called profilewhistleblower.com popped up on the radar of Twitter users after Texas lawmakers passed the controversial Senate Bill…
09.03.21
Close