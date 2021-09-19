Celebrity News
Chris Rock Tests Positive For COVID, Urges Followers To “Get Vaccinated”

We hope the star gets well soon.

"Neal Brennan Unacceptable" Opening Night

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

We’re clearly still in the midst of a global pandemic, and should move accordingly. Comedian and actor Chris Rock revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday (Sept. 19), the CB4 actor took to Twitter to reveal his predicament and urge his followers to get vaccinated.

“Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this,” he tweeted. “Get vaccinated.”

Rock, 56, was vocal about his readiness to take the vaccine. In May, during an interview on The Breakfast Club, he revealed that he was vaccinated but still would be careful and keep his mask nearby.

In another visit to The Tonight Show, he revealed he got a dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and joked, “That’s the food stamps of vaccines.”

Nevertheless, ever vaccine will prevent you from getting severely ill in the case of a breakthrough infection. The fact is, over 90% of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated. The choice is yours.

