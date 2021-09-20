Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

EXCLUSIVE: Nia Long On Passing Of Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson: ‘A.J. Was A Joy To Work With On Set’

Hip-Hop Wired briefly spoke with Johnson's "Friday" co-star Nia Long, who shared that her memories of the star and his body of work will live on forever.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 24, 2020

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

The passing of Friday and House Party actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson has sent ripples through the entertainment world, including among those who worked alongside the standup comedian. Hip-Hop Wired briefly spoke with Johnson’s Friday co-star Nia Long, who shared that her memories of the star and his body of work will live on forever.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Long, who played the role of Debbie in the 1995 classic starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker, learned of the shocking news just moments before we spoke with her. While she shared in the sadness many have expressed who knew Johnson, she was clear in centering his work and his legacy first and foremost.

“A.J. was a joy on set to work with and one thing about him when you saw him, you knew that a joke was coming,” Long said with a slight chuckle. “Along with Friday, A.J. has left behind a beautiful body of work that will live on forever.”

Anthony “A.J. Johnson was 55 at the time of his passing. He will be sorely missed by many.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Photo: Amazon

EXCLUSIVE: Nia Long On Passing Of Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson: ‘A.J. Was A Joy To Work With On Set’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Anthony AJ Johnson , nia long

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

After Pfizer’s News Of Promising Vaccine Results, Concerns…

Getting the vaccine approved and available for children under 12 is only half the battle. Vaccine equity concerns continue despite…
09.21.21

Landlord Goes Viral After Evicting Tenant For 2…

One landlord recently found himself at a crossroads of either keeping his business afloat or having a heart for a…
09.21.21

Black Families Get New Answers In Ancestry Thanks…

In a history-changing turn of events, millions of Freedmen’s Bureau records from the 19th century have recently been updated to…
09.21.21

School Committee ‘Karen’ Is Humbled After Questioning Ivy…

A woman did her best Karen impression and was forced to apologize for questioning how an Ivy League-educated Black mother…
09.16.21

Black Ex-Cop Who Killed A White Woman In…

The Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis Police officer who shot and…
09.16.21

Texas-Bred African Brothers Shed Light on Sickle Cell…

North Texas brothers David and Samuel Tshiongo have opened up about their personal struggles with sickle cell anemia in an…
09.15.21

Georgia Cops Kill 12-Year-Old Black Boy In Reckless…

A Georgia family wants answers after their 12-year-old son was killed by police on September 10, after a high-speed chase…
09.15.21

Scammers Stole Surfside Condo Collapse Victims’ IDs To…

Alleged scammers in Florida are accused of stealing the identity of victims who died in the Surfside Champlain Towers South…
09.10.21

Richmond Finally Removes Robert E. Lee Confederate Monument

The historic Robert E. Lee confederate monument in Richmond, Virginia is finally coming down after Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans…
09.08.21

Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And…

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is prescribed by doctors to rid breakthrough pain from medical procedures or…
09.08.21
Close