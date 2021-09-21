The Buzz
Dru Hill Vs Anybody, Teacher In Blackface, & National Ammunition Shortage

Dru Hill Challenges These Two R&B Groups To A ‘Verzuz’ That Has Fans At Attention

We’ve seen some good moments in music when it comes to the versus battles. Most recently Diddy and JD have been going back and forth about a possible showdown but now it looks like our Dru Hill Boys want to get in on the action.

They posted a video to their official Instagram with a Verzuz challenge for “anybody.” Sisqo declared, “whoever want it, can get it.” They specifically called out Boyz II Men and Jodeci, but also stated if “112 and Jagged Edge could combine into one group, maybe they could stand a chance.” Dru Hill continued to throw shots, stating that their opponents needed to “sing for real.”

Challenge…we’ll see if anyone takes them up on it.

Source: Vibe

 

Newberg staff member placed on leave after showing up to work in blackface

It is 2021 but when you hear stories like his you really wonder. So there was a teacher from Mabel Rush Elementary who showed up to school in blackface and this happened less than a week from students at a school in the same area participating in an online slave trade involving black students. 

The staff member worked at Mabel Elementary School as a teacher’s aid for special education students and showed up dressed as Rosa Parks with her face darkened with dye to protest a vaccine mandate for teachers, according to reporter Ryan Clarke with the Newberg Graphic. All K-12 school employees statewide in Oregon must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, per a mandate from Gov. Kate Brown.

A statement from the school district’s website said in part, “it is important to remember how blackface has been used to misrepresent Black communities and do harm. We acknowledge the violence this represents and the trauma it evokes regardless of intention.”

Source: WKYC

 

 

So evidently there is a national ammunition shortage in the U.S. and it is affecting law enforcement. 

The shortage is caused by manufacturers not being able to keep up with rising demand since the pandemic.

The president of Winchester Ammunition, said “Over the past year, we’ve seen more than 21 million firearms sold, with over 9 million to first-time gun buyers. This is an incredible number. Overall, more than 52 million people in the U.S. participate in the shooting sports, which is actually 2.5 times higher than the number of people who golf.”

According to the Baltimore Sun, law enforcement agencies in the Baltimore area, including the Baltimore County Police, are beginning to suffer under the weight of the ammo shortage.

Baltimore County’s tactical unit, in fact, “nearly depleted its .223-caliber rifle cartridges at the end of July, 

Baltimore County’s department has had to switch suppliers, the Sun said, getting ammo from a shooting range. They even put out a call for bids, but did not receive any, the newspaper said.

Source: National Interest

 

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

