The Buzz
HomeThe Buzz

The Fugees Set To Tour, Team Roc Sues Police; & Minnesota’s New Law

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Fugees set to reunite for first world tour in 15 years

Big music news as the Grammy winning group The Fugees have set aside their differences and have agreed to work together again to celebrate the 25th Anniversary release of their 1996 blockbuster album The Score. 

So Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras are back together and plan to hit the road for a 12 city global tour. The tour kicks off in New York City on Wednesday, with stops in several US cities, such as Chicago, Oakland, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami. They’ll also perform in France, the UK, Ghana and Nigeria. 

Hill,  said “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Source: The National News

 

 

Jay-Z’s Team Roc files lawsuit accusing police in Kansas City, Kansas, of covering up misconduct

Jay Z’s philanthropic group Team Roc is filing a lawsuit against the Kansas City Police.

The suit claims the department denied record requests involving officers from its investigative division who have been accused of misconduct.

Team Roc’s managing director, hopes the lawsuit brings national attention to the alleged misconduct within the police department. “With regard to any public institution that we pay to support and protect us, we have to put the pressure on so that we are supported and protected, and certainly so are the people in Kansas City, Kansas.”

Source: CBS

Minnesota Becomes First State With A Task Force On Missing And Murdered Black Women And Girls

710 Indigenous people, mostly girls, were reported missing over the past decade in Wyoming, the same state where Gabby Petito reportedly disappeared

Well Rep. Ruth Richardson wants to change that narrative.

She tweeted “There are 64K+ Black women & girls missing in the U.S. BW & girls are overrepresented in missing person cases, receive less media attention, & their cases remain open 4X longer than others. We are overdue for a community response. Proud my bill became law & ready to get to work.”

That law became official on September 20th and makes Minnesota the first state to have a task force on missing and murdered African American girls.

Source: Essence

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

25th Anniversary , Community , Fugees , global , interesting headelines , Jay Z , Kansas City , Lauryn Hill , lawsuit , Minnesota , misconduct , missing black women , police , public institution , Reunion , Ryan Da Lion , Task Force , teram roc , the buzz , the lions en , the score , World Tour , Wyclef

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

After Pfizer’s News Of Promising Vaccine Results, Concerns…

Getting the vaccine approved and available for children under 12 is only half the battle. Vaccine equity concerns continue despite…
09.21.21

Landlord Goes Viral After Evicting Tenant For 2…

One landlord recently found himself at a crossroads of either keeping his business afloat or having a heart for a…
09.21.21

Black Families Get New Answers In Ancestry Thanks…

In a history-changing turn of events, millions of Freedmen’s Bureau records from the 19th century have recently been updated to…
09.21.21

School Committee ‘Karen’ Is Humbled After Questioning Ivy…

A woman did her best Karen impression and was forced to apologize for questioning how an Ivy League-educated Black mother…
09.16.21

Black Ex-Cop Who Killed A White Woman In…

The Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis Police officer who shot and…
09.16.21

Texas-Bred African Brothers Shed Light on Sickle Cell…

North Texas brothers David and Samuel Tshiongo have opened up about their personal struggles with sickle cell anemia in an…
09.15.21

Georgia Cops Kill 12-Year-Old Black Boy In Reckless…

A Georgia family wants answers after their 12-year-old son was killed by police on September 10, after a high-speed chase…
09.15.21

Scammers Stole Surfside Condo Collapse Victims’ IDs To…

Alleged scammers in Florida are accused of stealing the identity of victims who died in the Surfside Champlain Towers South…
09.10.21

Richmond Finally Removes Robert E. Lee Confederate Monument

The historic Robert E. Lee confederate monument in Richmond, Virginia is finally coming down after Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans…
09.08.21

Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And…

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is prescribed by doctors to rid breakthrough pain from medical procedures or…
09.08.21
Close