The Fugees Set To Tour, Team Roc Sues Police; & Minnesota’s New Law

Fugees set to reunite for first world tour in 15 years

Big music news as the Grammy winning group The Fugees have set aside their differences and have agreed to work together again to celebrate the 25th Anniversary release of their 1996 blockbuster album The Score.

So Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras are back together and plan to hit the road for a 12 city global tour. The tour kicks off in New York City on Wednesday, with stops in several US cities, such as Chicago, Oakland, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami. They’ll also perform in France, the UK, Ghana and Nigeria.

Hill, said “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Source: The National News

Jay-Z’s Team Roc files lawsuit accusing police in Kansas City, Kansas, of covering up misconduct

Jay Z’s philanthropic group Team Roc is filing a lawsuit against the Kansas City Police.

The suit claims the department denied record requests involving officers from its investigative division who have been accused of misconduct.

Team Roc’s managing director, hopes the lawsuit brings national attention to the alleged misconduct within the police department. “With regard to any public institution that we pay to support and protect us, we have to put the pressure on so that we are supported and protected, and certainly so are the people in Kansas City, Kansas.”

Source: CBS

Minnesota Becomes First State With A Task Force On Missing And Murdered Black Women And Girls

710 Indigenous people, mostly girls, were reported missing over the past decade in Wyoming, the same state where Gabby Petito reportedly disappeared

Well Rep. Ruth Richardson wants to change that narrative.

She tweeted “There are 64K+ Black women & girls missing in the U.S. BW & girls are overrepresented in missing person cases, receive less media attention, & their cases remain open 4X longer than others. We are overdue for a community response. Proud my bill became law & ready to get to work.”

That law became official on September 20th and makes Minnesota the first state to have a task force on missing and murdered African American girls.

Source: Essence

