He’s Back! Eddie Murphy Set To Star In 3 Films For Amazon, Lands First-Look Deal

Black Hollywood has its fair share of stars, but legendary actor Eddie Murphy is one that’s given us classic moments in action, drama and most importantly comedy throughout his career.

It now appears that he’ll be taking his talents to Amazon for a three-movie deal, which will also include a first look option to develop original content in the studio and on Prime Video.

Variety reports that although he’s contracted to star in the three films as previously mentioned, the first look deal gives him the option to solely be involved in terms of production if he chooses. The partnership isn’t too much of a surprise given the success Amazon had with Coming 2 America earlier this year after acquiring distribution rights from Paramount Pictures for a staggering $125 million as a result of the pandemic.

More on how Amazon will benefit from working with a certified Hollywood icon, via Variety:

“‘Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera,’ said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. ‘With undeniable comedic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world. We could not be more excited to help carry on the tradition and to officially welcome Eddie into the Amazon family.’

Amazon has moved aggressively to sign pacts with top talent, forging deals with the likes of Michael B. Jordan and Nicole Kidman as streaming services try to lock up major stars and creators.”

While all this sounds amazing for viewers worldwide, we wonder how this will affect Murphy’s budding relationship with Netflix. In addition to getting A’s across the board for 2019’s Dolemite Is My Name, he also has Beverly Hills Cop 4 on the way for the studio and will produce the next Kenya Barris comedy for the streaming giant — expect him to star in that film as well alongside Jonah Hill.

Overall, expect to see a lot of the Raw comedian for a few good years to come. Congrats, king!

He’s Back! Eddie Murphy Set To Star In 3 Films For Amazon, Lands First-Look Deal  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

