AJ Johnson’s Wife Claims She’s Getting A Lot Of Fake Love But Little Support [Video]

Thankfully some significant donations have been made

The movie industry is still hurting from the recent loss of AJ Johnson. His wife says since his passing she has received more fake love than real love.

As spotted on TMZ Lexis Jones Mason has is speaking about the recent passing of the Friday movie star. Naturally the loss was a huge one for her and the family. As the presumed primary earner for the household to it is needless to say his queen is in need of assistance now that he is gone. In an exclusive interview with the celebrity gossip website she explained while AJ has received an outpouring of emotional love from his friends and peers in Hollywood she has yet to receive the support she really needs.

In a heartbreaking vlog she reveals that the family has launched a GoFundMe to bury him. “Y’all say y’all love him but where’s the help?”she said. “We’re raising money because I have to pay for this all out of pocket. It’s just hurtful you know?”. The original goal was $20,000 to cover the funeral and ceremony but thankfully the donations have exceeded it as they have raised a little over $44,000 as of today (Thursday, September 23). According to the page Lexis and the family are still actively accepting donations.

AJ Johnson, who had several memorable movie roles that resonated with Hip-Hop culture (i.e., I Got The Hook Up, House Party), was 55. You can see Lexis discuss the situation below.

