The Fugees Rocked The Stage Together For The 1st Time In 15 Years [VIDEO]

Global Citizen Live

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Ooh la la la, The Fugees, original members, Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Pras, are back together for the first time and 15 years and they were rockin while they were doin their thing on a New York City stage at rooftop venue Pier 17 for a crowd of 3000 fans.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their legendary album ‘The Score’ original Fugees members Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras will reunite with a world tour in November through December that wil them across the United States, through London and Paris, and into Nigeria and Ghana.

The Fugees 1996 Grammy award winning  sophomore album, The Score’ included hit’s like Killing Me Softly, Ready or Not and No Woman No Cry.

Take a look at The Fugees reunited on stage for the first time in 15 years below.

 

