Swizz Beatz Gets Candid On Alicia Keys, DMX & Being Called A Sellout For TV One’s “UNCENSORED”

Hip-hop producer Swizz Beatz has crafted up countless hits for himself and others over the years, and in recent times he’s proven that we’ve only began to see his overall skills as a Renaissance Man of rap.

For the next upcoming episode of TV One’s UNCENSORED, Swizz takes viewers on a first-person journey behind the lessons he learned in life and people he came across along the way that helped him to achieve the success he currently enjoys.

 

Among the topics he discussed in the interview include critics who tried to claim the lucrative partnership that he and VERZUZ partner Timbaland struck with Apple somehow made him a sellout (seen above), in addition to the true history of his relationship with current wife Alicia Keys which goes back further than many are aware.

You can preview a clip of him talking about that relationship below, which also addresses how they co-parent with his ex-wife Mashonda:

 

Swizz Beatz’s UNCENSORED episode is expected to give fans a full glimpse into his work over the years, including collaborations with everyone from Jay-Z and Beyoncé to the late music legend herself, Whitney Houston. The feature also sheds light on his life outside of music as well, like the expansive art collection that he’s been silently building out and his status as the first American to own a camel racing team in the Middle East.

Be sure to catch Swizz Beatz on the new episode of UNCENSORED beginning this Sunday (Sept. 26) at 10PM/9C. We’ll leave you with one more clip to get you ready for the weekend below, which shows the longtime Ruff Ryders producer and affiliate sharing his final interaction with the late DMX:

 

