Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Living Legend Toni Braxton Got Booted From The Masked Singer!?

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Folks are upset and are calling for change after just the second week of The Masked singer The Puffer Fish got booted from the show, but what folks are up in arms about is the fact that when they pulled the mask off The Puffer Fish it was revealed that it was Grammy Award 14 time nominated, 7 times taking home the trophy, living legend Toni Braxton.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Fans are sing Another Sad Love song after Fox Networks’ The Mask Singer  a celebrity talent-based program where celebrity contestants’ fates are determined by the audience who clearly knows nothing about musical talented or spectacular performances, in a shocking premiere double elimination with Vivica A. Fox as Mother Nature getting booted before the Toni Braxton who has sold over 70 million records worldwide (obviously not by the studio audience).

Fans are saying that FOX’s Mask Singer might want to think about putting the fate of the masked in the hands of the viewing audience or the panel on stage.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Take a look at Toni Braxton’s final performance as the Puffer Fish singing Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” in the video below.

 

Living Legend Toni Braxton Got Booted From The Masked Singer!?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Toni Braxton

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Haitian Migrants: Does The U.S. Have A Legal…

An expert on refugee law and policy unpacks what went on at the U.S. border and whether the Biden administration…
10.13.31

Jelani Day Found Dead After Missing Grad Student’s…

Jelani Day, a graduate student from Illinois who went missing nearly a month ago, was found dead earlier this month…
04.15.30

Sweet Nothings: Man Stabbed McDonald’s Customer After Argument…

The suspect stabbed the man after he tried to intervene between a security guard and the assailant over the amount…
01.01.70

After Pfizer’s News Of Promising Vaccine Results, Concerns…

Getting the vaccine approved and available for children under 12 is only half the battle. Vaccine equity concerns continue despite…
01.01.70

Landlord Goes Viral After Evicting Tenant For 2…

One landlord recently found himself at a crossroads of either keeping his business afloat or having a heart for a…
10.25.27

Black Families Get New Answers In Ancestry Thanks…

In a history-changing turn of events, millions of Freedmen’s Bureau records from the 19th century have recently been updated to…
10.26.27

School Committee ‘Karen’ Is Humbled After Questioning Ivy…

A woman did her best Karen impression and was forced to apologize for questioning how an Ivy League-educated Black mother…
01.01.70

Black Ex-Cop Who Killed A White Woman In…

The Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis Police officer who shot and…
01.01.70

Texas-Bred African Brothers Shed Light on Sickle Cell…

North Texas brothers David and Samuel Tshiongo have opened up about their personal struggles with sickle cell anemia in an…
12.03.21

Georgia Cops Kill 12-Year-Old Black Boy In Reckless…

A Georgia family wants answers after their 12-year-old son was killed by police on September 10, after a high-speed chase…
01.12.21
Close