Oh Word?: Ghostface Says Kanye & Mike Dean Executive Producing 'Supreme Clientele 2'

All we ask is that the beats be up to par.

Ghostface Killah

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

According to Ghostface Killah, Kanye West and Mike Dean will be executive producing his forthcoming Supreme Clientele 2 album. Being that the album is a sequel to a certified classic, the news was received with a fair share of caution instead of universal praise and excitement.

Ghost Deini was on Reddit’s HipHopHeads forum when dropped dime on when Supreme Clientele 2 will be available, writing, “SUPREME CLIENTELE 2 IS EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY: KANYE WEST, MIKE DEAN & PRODUCERPLUGUNI.COM, RELEASE DATE: FEB 2022.”

If it was a decade or even five years ago (Ghostface guested on West’s “New God Flow” in 2012), the thought of Ghost getting busy over Kanye West beats would have set the Internet on fire. But now with Yeezy dropping extended album rollouts and a lackluster reception to that project he executive produced for Nas (2018’s Nasir), the announcement didn’t exactly set Rap Twitter on fire. It also wasn’t news (sans the Yeezy portion) if you’ve been paying attention—Ghost said the sequel was dropping in February 2022 during his Verzuz with Raekwon the Chef.

Ghostface has been working on the follow-up to 2000’s critically acclaimed Supreme Clientele for quite some time now. The album featured an assortment of producers including Phantom of the Beats, Juju of the Beatnuts and Allah Mathematics, among others. But the lion’s share of the production was handled by RZA, who also served as its executive producer. If it ain’t broke…

There aren’t ever any guarantees in Hip-Hop but add Yeezy getting as much criticism as he does praise lately, and the sky-high expectations of at least matching the greatness of an OG classic, and these vets have their work cut out for them. We would never bet against the Wally Champ, though.

Ghostface’s last proper album was 2019’s Ghostface Killahs.

