Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Another L: Omarosa Scores Victory Against Donald Trump In Battle To Enforce N.D.A. Against Her

Finally, the bully has met his match!"

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Omarosa Gets A Win In Battle With Donald Trump About N.D.A. Agreement

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

Donald Trump, for whatever reason, loves to take things to litigation or, in this case, arbitration, but he can’t seem to win most of the legal battles he is involved in.

The New York Times is reporting that Trump was handed another L in his attempt to enforce a nondisclosure agreement against Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former White House aide during his tumultuous presidency and a contestant on The Apprentice. Manigault wound up writing a tell-all book detailing how unhinged Trump was during his time at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and he was not too pleased about that.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Trump and his team filed the case in August 2018 with the American Arbitration Association in New York, and we are now just getting a decision that was made on Friday (Sept. 24) but handed down on Monday (Sept.27). Not only will Manigualt not have to worry about violating the N.D.A. she signed,  but she is will also collect legal fees from the Trump campaign.

“Donald has used this type of vexatious litigation to intimidate, harass and bully for years,” Ms. Manigault Newman said in a statement. “Finally, the bully has met his match!”

The Trump campaign took action against Manigault Newman immediately after releasing her book “Unhinged” claiming that she violated a nondisclosure agreement she signed in 2016. It stated she would not reveal any information about the orange menace’s personal life, family, or business.

Manigault Newman’s book painted a damning picture of a president who was “out-of-control,” in a “state of mental decline,” plus was racist and a misogynist, something we all knew about him. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and his daughter Ivanka Trump also caught strays in the book. As expected, Trump advisers tried to make Ms. Manigault Newman look like she was capping, but she was ready and provided receipts in the form of audio recordings to back up her claims.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

In typical Trump fashion, he didn’t mention anything about the L he was handed but did take time to attack Omarosa personally in a statement he issued on Tuesday (Sept.28).

Trump is notorious for making people who work with him sign N.D.A. agreements because he is very protective of his shady image. He might have another fight on his hands as Stephanie Grisham, one of Mr. Trump’s former White House press secretaries, is set to release her book about her time in the White House. It is being said that the book will paint a very unflattering picture of both the former president and his wife, Melania Trump.

We love to see it.

Photo: Paul Morigi / Getty

Another L: Omarosa Scores Victory Against Donald Trump In Battle To Enforce N.D.A. Against Her  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Donald Trump , Omarosa

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
05.12.34

R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim…

A popular sentiment being expressed in the wake of R. Kelly's guilty verdict following his sex trafficking trial has been…
01.01.70

Black Google Employee Kicked Off Campus After Security…

Angel Onuoha an associate product manager at Google was allegedly stopped by a security guard after someone at the mega…
09.19.33

Haitian Migrants: Does The U.S. Have A Legal…

An expert on refugee law and policy unpacks what went on at the U.S. border and whether the Biden administration…
10.13.31

Jelani Day Found Dead After Missing Grad Student’s…

Jelani Day, a graduate student from Illinois who went missing nearly a month ago, was found dead earlier this month…
04.15.30

Sweet Nothings: Man Stabbed McDonald’s Customer After Argument…

The suspect stabbed the man after he tried to intervene between a security guard and the assailant over the amount…
01.01.70

After Pfizer’s News Of Promising Vaccine Results, Concerns…

Getting the vaccine approved and available for children under 12 is only half the battle. Vaccine equity concerns continue despite…
01.01.70

Landlord Goes Viral After Evicting Tenant For 2…

One landlord recently found himself at a crossroads of either keeping his business afloat or having a heart for a…
10.25.27

Black Families Get New Answers In Ancestry Thanks…

In a history-changing turn of events, millions of Freedmen’s Bureau records from the 19th century have recently been updated to…
10.26.27
Close