Beauty
HomeBeauty

MAC Cosmetics Is Set To Collaborate On A Makeup Line With Whitney Houston’s Estate in 2022

MAC Cosmetics is gearing up to release a makeup line in collaboration with Whitney Houston's estate in 2022. 

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Whitney Houston At The Dorchester Hotel

Source: Steve Rapport / Getty

Whitney Houston was more than just one of the most talented singers to ever walk this earth. She was an all around muse. From her eye-catching fashion, to her fun hair – she gave life. While most people remember Whitney for her unforgettable voice and her gorgeous looks, let’s not forget that she also kept a fabulous beat on her face.

To pay homage to Whitney’s many intriguing makeup looks, MAC Cosmetics is gearing up to release a makeup line in collaboration with Whitney Houston’s estate in 2022. MAC Cosmetics will also recreate looks from the upcoming biopic, being produced by Whitney’s former manager and sister-in-law – Pat Houston, to promote the collaboration.  n support of the collaboration, Pat stated, “The idea that is coming to fruition now is something Whitney always wanted to do. I’m pleased we can do something that I know she would have loved. We are just starting on this collaboration but exciting things are coming!”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Whitney Houston, being introduced to the spotlight at an early age, was no stranger to cosmetics. She started her career as a teenage model and backup singer who apparently loved to look the part. Watch any old videos of Whitney or browse through throwback pictures of the star and it would be hard to catch her without a glossy lip or a popping eye shadow.

The makeup line will reflect the colors that Whitney often sported. Are you looking forward to rocking the MAC Cosmetics x Whitney Houston line? Let us know in the comments below!

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

DON’T MISS…

Whitney Houston Had ‘Never Seen Before’ Dresses Auctioned Off And No One Paid The Minimum Bid

‘I Rebuke This!’ Black Twitter Has No Patience For The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour

‘Whitney’ The Documentary Dares To Delve Deep Into The Cause Of Whitney’s Addiction

MAC Cosmetics Is Set To Collaborate On A Makeup Line With Whitney Houston’s Estate in 2022  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

WHITNEY HOUSTON

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
05.12.34

R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim…

A popular sentiment being expressed in the wake of R. Kelly's guilty verdict following his sex trafficking trial has been…
01.01.70

Black Google Employee Kicked Off Campus After Security…

Angel Onuoha an associate product manager at Google was allegedly stopped by a security guard after someone at the mega…
09.19.33

Haitian Migrants: Does The U.S. Have A Legal…

An expert on refugee law and policy unpacks what went on at the U.S. border and whether the Biden administration…
10.13.31

Jelani Day Found Dead After Missing Grad Student’s…

Jelani Day, a graduate student from Illinois who went missing nearly a month ago, was found dead earlier this month…
04.15.30

Sweet Nothings: Man Stabbed McDonald’s Customer After Argument…

The suspect stabbed the man after he tried to intervene between a security guard and the assailant over the amount…
01.01.70

After Pfizer’s News Of Promising Vaccine Results, Concerns…

Getting the vaccine approved and available for children under 12 is only half the battle. Vaccine equity concerns continue despite…
01.01.70

Landlord Goes Viral After Evicting Tenant For 2…

One landlord recently found himself at a crossroads of either keeping his business afloat or having a heart for a…
10.25.27

Black Families Get New Answers In Ancestry Thanks…

In a history-changing turn of events, millions of Freedmen’s Bureau records from the 19th century have recently been updated to…
10.26.27
Close