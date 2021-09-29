Celebrity News
Serena Williams’ Daughter Gives Her A Fresh Makeup Beat That Can’t Be Denied

Serena Williams posted an adorable video of her daughter posing as her MUA for the moment.

2020 Women's ASB Classic: Day 7

Source: Hannah Peters / Getty

If Alexis Olympia (Serena William’s daughter) keeps this kind of work up, she may be one of the top makeup artists in the world!  Serena Williams posted an adorable video of her daughter posing as her MUA for the moment.  While fans thought the video was totally adorable, Serena playfully pleaded for a new MUA asap!

In the cute video, Alexis Olympia’s little hand can be seen plastering powder on the side of her mother’s face with a makeup brush.   When the powder isn’t quite cooperating with the look Alexis is shooting for, she then hastily placed her hand in her mother’s face and spreads it around.  She also dabs a little (by hand) on her mother’s eyelid for maybe a smokey eye effect.  After Alexis applied the powder to her mother’s eyes, Serena impatiently asked her daughter was she done to which Alexis replied, “almost.”  A half hour later, Alexis completed her fancy beat with red lipstick to which she gingerly applied to her mother’s top and bottom lip.  After Alexis’s masterpiece was completed, her mother hesitantly responded with, “I like it.”

Serena posted the hilarious video with a caption that read, “Make up artist position open. DM resumes.”  Fans were so tickled by the video and understandably so.  It was a mood lifter for sure.

Serena Williams’ Daughter Gives Her A Fresh Makeup Beat That Can’t Be Denied  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close