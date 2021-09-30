Celebrity News
Gabrielle Union Talks Making It Rain In Magic City!? [VIDEO]

Gabrielle Union hair

Actress that now it appears turned authoress, Gabrielle Union, has now written two books.  Her first book in 2017 was ‘We Are Going To Need More Wine’ was a light weight tell all about the life of the “Being Mary Jane” actress who is married to retired NBA star Dwyane Wade.  Now four years later Gabrielle Union has learned through the therapy of her first book that for the second, she and we, need something stronger, in a form of transparency and has now dropped ‘You Got Anything Stronger’.

You Got Anything Stronger’ seems to be bringing out the Mary Jane Paul in Gabrielle Union.

Recently Gabrielle Union appeared on Jimmy Kimmel to talk about her new book ‘You Got Anything Stronger’ when she gave her fans some stronger tea, like when she made it rain in the legendary strip club, Magic City in Atlanta, how her husband Dwyane Wade is proof that hand and feet size is an accurate measuring point for sights unseen and how she thought her then future husband Dwyane Wade said I love you so she said it back only for him to say later that he never said that to her.

Gabrielle Union said her first was very therapeutic for her, however she had a lot more to say so the second book is all about transparency.  You know because what the world needs now is tea sweet tea 🎶

Take a listen to what Gabrielle Union had to say to Jimmy Kimmel in the video below then give us your thoughts.  Did she say too much or nah?

was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Close