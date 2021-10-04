Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Lamar Odom Win’s Latest Celebrity Boxing Match, Benzino Wants A Shot At The Champ

Lamar Odom at the top of the mountain right now...

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Lamar Odom Uncensored

Source: via UNCENSORED / TV One

Ever since the Los Angeles Lakers traded Lamar Odom away to make cap room back in 2011, the life of the former NBA Sixth Man of The Year went into a spiral that he has never been able to recover from (Kardashian Kurse?).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

After surviving the infamous OD at a brothel in Las Vegas in 2015, the man has struggled to piece back together his life and has resorted to celebrity boxing just to get a paycheck. That’s the bad news. The good news is at least he won his bout against J. Lo’s ex-hubby, Ojani Noa (who?!). According to TMZ, the 6’10 former NBA star put the beatings on the 6’1 Noa and won the fight via decision even though he probably should’ve scored a KO at that height advantage.

This is Lamar’s second win as he took home the “W” when he knocked out former pop star Aaron Carter in the first round of their fight last June as expected.

Benzino who was calling the fight wasn’t impressed with what he saw and actually suggested he wanted to go one-on-one with Odom at some point in the future.

“I wasn’t impressed with that fight,” Benzino yelled in the ring following the bout, “I want a shot at the champ!”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

What in the Boston Beans is going on in 2021?

No word on whether or not Lamar would give Benzino a shot at the title, but regardless we’d still put our money on Odom should that ever come to fruition (no shots). Given that LO is under contract to fight contenders until March of 2022, it might happen. Might be the only Verzuz that Benzino might ever participate in too so good luck, homie.

Lamar Odom Win’s Latest Celebrity Boxing Match, Benzino Wants A Shot At The Champ  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Lamar Odom

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Actress Dies In Her Sleep After Neighbor’s Stray…

For one aspiring actress in Duluth, Georgia, the freak accident that led to her death by way of a stray…
01.01.70

White Reporters Suspended For Wearing Afro Wigs During…

A pair of white journalists for KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas found themselves getting suspended after rocking synthetic Afro wigs…
05.30.41

Cops Detain And Cite Black Man For Singing…

Georgia police detained and cited a black man in Hephzibah, GA for singing rap music too loud while he was…
07.16.36

Gabby Petito’s Dad Suggests Media Give The Same…

During a press conference in Bohemia, New York, the family of Gabby Petito urged the news media and the public…
04.16.35

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
05.12.34

R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim…

A popular sentiment being expressed in the wake of R. Kelly's guilty verdict following his sex trafficking trial has been…
01.01.70

Black Google Employee Kicked Off Campus After Security…

Angel Onuoha an associate product manager at Google was allegedly stopped by a security guard after someone at the mega…
09.19.33

Haitian Migrants: Does The U.S. Have A Legal…

An expert on refugee law and policy unpacks what went on at the U.S. border and whether the Biden administration…
10.13.31

Jelani Day Found Dead After Missing Grad Student’s…

Jelani Day, a graduate student from Illinois who went missing nearly a month ago, was found dead earlier this month…
04.15.30
Close