The Official Fight After Party Hosted By Gervonta Davis & Lil Baby

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Gervonta “Tank” Davis will be heading back to court early next year to answer charges related to a November 2020 hit-and-run crash.

Court records show the 26-year-old is charged with 14 counts, including four counts of failing to return and remain at the scene of a crash involving bodily injury.

It happened back on November 5, 2020. Davis is accused of being behind the wheel of a Lamborghini that ran a red light at the intersection of Washington and Martin Luther King boulevards. That car hit another car before leaving the scene.

Four people were inside of the other car and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. None of their injuries were serious.

A law enforcement source told CBS Baltimore the crash happened less than 30 minutes after Davis left a club where a celebration was being held in his honor.

If he is convicted on all 14 counts, he could face more than 7 years in prison. He’s due back in court in March 2022.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Next Court Date Revealed For Boxer Gervonta Davis In Hit-And-Run Crash  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

