Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Marjorie Harvey Slays All Day Right From Her Home

Marjorie Harvey just strutted her stuff on Instagram right from her home and we're swooning!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
'Fifty Shades Freed - 50 Nuances Plus Claires' Paris Premiere At Salle Pleyel

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Forget fashion goals, Marjorie Harvey is life goals! The wife and mother regularly gives us updates on her lavish lifestyle via Instagram and we’re always here for it! From her luxurious vacations to her stunning outfits, and we absolutely can’t get enough of her amazing life AND killer sense of style.

Today (October 5), the 56-year-old took to Instagram to share a cute IG Reel of her strutting her stuff, right in her own home. The video begins with Marjorie standing behind a movable bookcase, which then splits down the middle to reveal the fashionista caught off guard in what appears to be her closet. She then gives us her best Naomi Campbell walk out of the closet, wearing a black jacket with gold buttons, black mini shorts, and patterned leggings. She paired the look with black pumps and wore her light brown locs in loose curls that were parted over to one side. “Madame Harvey…… Are you ready?” she captioned the video, seemingly alluding to the fact that something BIG is coming from her.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Check out the video below.

Of course, many of her 2.3m IG followers took to her comment section to share their stamps of approval for Mrs. Harvey’s look.”🔥🔥🔥🔥 yasssssssss! Read the kids with fierceness,” stylist June Ambrose commented while another fan wrote, “Madam Harvey, you clearly understood the assignment ! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” And another fan was just mesmerized by the luxuriousness of the bookshelves, writing “I know the pic was about Her flyness but can I just gush over the bookshelves!!!! I’m a whole need and need this when I purchase my home!!!”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

We’re not sure what Madame Harvey has up her sleeves yet, but whatever it is, we’ll be ready!

Don’t miss… 

#TheYearOfReturn: Steve And Marjorie Harvey Get Emotional During Trip ‘Home’ To Ghana

Marjorie Harvey Posted A Video Of Grandchildren Pretend Breastfeeding, Sends The Internet Into An Uproar

Marjorie Harvey Slays All Day Right From Her Home  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Marjorie Harvey

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Nurse Busted For Selling Vaccine Cards On Facebook

It seems everybody now days have a hustle to help makes ends meet.  Some professions/professionals you wouldn’t think need a…
01.01.70

Actress Dies In Her Sleep After Neighbor’s Stray…

For one aspiring actress in Duluth, Georgia, the freak accident that led to her death by way of a stray…
01.01.70

White Reporters Suspended For Wearing Afro Wigs During…

A pair of white journalists for KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas found themselves getting suspended after rocking synthetic Afro wigs…
05.30.41

Cops Detain And Cite Black Man For Singing…

Georgia police detained and cited a black man in Hephzibah, GA for singing rap music too loud while he was…
07.16.36

Gabby Petito’s Dad Suggests Media Give The Same…

During a press conference in Bohemia, New York, the family of Gabby Petito urged the news media and the public…
04.16.35

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
05.12.34

R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim…

A popular sentiment being expressed in the wake of R. Kelly's guilty verdict following his sex trafficking trial has been…
01.01.70

Black Google Employee Kicked Off Campus After Security…

Angel Onuoha an associate product manager at Google was allegedly stopped by a security guard after someone at the mega…
09.19.33

Haitian Migrants: Does The U.S. Have A Legal…

An expert on refugee law and policy unpacks what went on at the U.S. border and whether the Biden administration…
10.13.31
Close