Marjorie Harvey Celebrates 57th Birthday In Sleek Dolce And Gabbana Dress And We’re Like YAAS!

Marjorie Harvey has been our style goals during her birthday trip to Paris and we're loving her most recent look!

'Fifty Shades Freed - 50 Nuances Plus Clair' Paris Premiere At Salle Pleyel

Source: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty

Beauties, if you haven’t been following Majorie Harvey during her birthday vacation in Paris then you’ve been missing out as the wife and mother has been giving us LEWK after LEWK and we’re here for it all!

While we’ve been loving each look the fashion queen has given us this weekend, today’s ensemble took the cake as Marjorie celebrated her 57th birthday in a super sleek and sexy dress that we can’t wait to get our hands on! For her special day, Mrs. Harvey wore a black, sheer, cold-shoulder Dolce and Gabbana FW20 RTW dress. She paired the look with black, strappy heels that featured an oversized feather on the heel, and wrote sleek black earrings, leaving her hair parted over to one side to expose the design.

She was all smiles as she flicked it up for Instagram alongside her hubby, Steve Harvey, who matched her fly wearing a custom Dolce and Gabanna lavender suit which he paired with sleek brown shoes.

“57,” she simply captioned the photo because truly, what more is there to say after looking like this?

Of course, many of Marjorie’s 2.3 million IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. Like this fan, who wrote “My phone literally just dropped on the ground🔥,” while another said, “LISTEN 👏👏👏👏😍😍😍😍.” 

Marjorie’s daughter, Lori Harvey, also took the time to admire her fly mama and wish her a happy birthday. Taking to her Instagram stories, Lori shared the gorgeous photo of her mother with the caption, “57 never looked so good. Happy birthday to my angel on earth I love you ma! You get better and better every year.”

Like mother, like daughter!

Marjorie Harvey Slays All Day Right From Her Home

#TheYearOfReturn: Steve And Marjorie Harvey Get Emotional During Trip ‘Home’ To Ghana

Marjorie Harvey Celebrates 57th Birthday In Sleek Dolce And Gabbana Dress And We’re Like YAAS!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Marjorie Harvey

