Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Issa Rae Shares How She Was Told To Add White Characters To Her Shows

Issa Rae spoke on how the advice she received to add a white character to her first show did spark broad success.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Issa Rae

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Actress Issa Rae is enjoying the spotlight of major success thanks to her hit HBO series Insecure, but she recently revealed that a former colleague gave her a startling piece of advice – add a white character to her shows to make sure they’d be popular.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In a profile interview with Mic, Rae spoke about her versatile career and future plans, which led her to talk about the “white gaze” that hangs over the work of Black creatives at times. “From the jump in creating the show, it was put in my mind that you had to have a white character to be a bridge, and for people to care, for it to get awards, for it to be considered worthy of the television canon, she remarked.

That point led to her sharing the conversation she had with her former co-worker as she was setting out to creating the Awkward Black Girl series that launched on YouTube and kickstarted her career. According to her, she said, “Girl, if you want this s–t to set off to the next level, you got to put a white character in there, then white people will care about it, then NPR is going to write about your s–t and it’ll blow up.” The words of advice compelled her to add a white character to the cast for Awkward Black Girl before it debuted in 2011, and they proved to be prophetic as that series garnered her national acclaim.

When she co-created Insecure in 2016, she added white actress Lisa Joyce to the cast to play the character of Frieda, Issa’s co-worker. That role was written out of the series at the conclusion of the third season as Issa quit her job. From that point on, however, Rae stated that she “started actively resisting” the inclination to put another white person in Insecure. “When Issa quit work and we got rid of the We Got Y’all storyline, I realized, ‘Oh my gosh, our show is just about Black characters now in the most refreshing way.’”, she said.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Insecure will unveil its fifth and final season on HBO on October 24.

Issa Rae Shares How She Was Told To Add White Characters To Her Shows  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Issa Rae

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After…

Gruden was in the midst of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation.
01.01.70

‘No Blacks’: Frat’s Racist Prank Backfires, Ends With…

James Daniel Edwards IV was arrested and charged with cyberstalking after he created fake fraternity party invitations that said “No…
01.01.70

The Real Reasons Why The Black Unemployment Rate…

A closer look at the data and statistics reveals some of the reasons why the Black unemployment rate is always…
01.01.70

Nurse Busted For Selling Vaccine Cards On Facebook

It seems everybody now days have a hustle to help makes ends meet.  Some professions/professionals you wouldn’t think need a…
01.01.70

Actress Dies In Her Sleep After Neighbor’s Stray…

For one aspiring actress in Duluth, Georgia, the freak accident that led to her death by way of a stray…
01.01.70

White Reporters Suspended For Wearing Afro Wigs During…

A pair of white journalists for KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas found themselves getting suspended after rocking synthetic Afro wigs…
05.30.41

Cops Detain And Cite Black Man For Singing…

Georgia police detained and cited a black man in Hephzibah, GA for singing rap music too loud while he was…
07.16.36

Gabby Petito’s Dad Suggests Media Give The Same…

During a press conference in Bohemia, New York, the family of Gabby Petito urged the news media and the public…
04.16.35

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
05.12.34
Close