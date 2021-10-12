News
America Is Broke: 7 Ways the Country Can Make Some Quick Cash

account and accounting concept

Source: krisanapong detraphiphat / Getty

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned lawmakers that the federal government will likely run out of money by October 18 unless Congress raises the debt ceiling. The warning comes moments after Republicans voted against a bill that would have suspended the debt limitation.

Yellen mentioned that the October 18 deadline is only an estimate saying the federal government’s cash flows are “subject to unavoidable variability.” This means that the cash crisis is unpredictable. Regardless, America is in financial trouble and in need of a way out.

According to CNN Business, Yellen also stated that the government’s daily gross cash flow, excluding financing, averaged nearly $50 billion per day over the past year and has even exceeded $300 billion. Americans stormed social media saying that just like the country, they are running out of money as well.

Social media is fed up with America’s money problems. The only way to resolve these issues is by finding a few ways to make some money. The country suggested Americans find work during a global pandemic, and only provided aid by mailing out two stimulus checks over the course of nearly two years. The US left its citizens to fend for themselves, and as a result, the American people show no remorse for the country’s apparent debts.

As America continues to rush to the aid of other countries, like interfering with Israel and Palestines disputes and offering resources to Israel, our country now has to find ways to survive.

Since printing out more money isn’t a realistic option, we found 7 ways the country (and you) can make some quick cash:

1. Reduce Unnecessary Spending

America could stop spending money on other countries and discretionary spending. Honestly, where do all of our tax dollars go? It sounds like piss poor money management skills.

2. Online Surveys

Online websites like Survey Junkie will pay you for your opinion. The average survey will pay between $0.50 and $1, and there are new surveys available each day. You’ll just be giving your opinion every second of the day for a few extra dollars.

3. Become A Ride Share Driver

The government could use official government cars to drive people to their destinations with ride share apps like Uber and Lyft. We’d be saving the planet and our pockets all in one trip.

4. Deliver Food

Similar to ride share apps, the government can use a few of their cars to deliver food with UberEats or Postmates between taking the President around town. Make a little extra cash while making sure people are happy and fed. What a fun gig!

5. Rent A Room In Your Home

The administration can rent out a few extra rooms in the White House with Airbnb. We know Airbnb has its own issues, but it’s a quick and easy way to make more money. There are also other platforms like Vacasa and VRBO.

6. Rent Your Car On Turo

There have to be some extra cars sitting around. Rent the cars out on the app Turo.

7. Garage Sale

When all else fails, have a garage sale. The government could sell some of its unwanted, gently used items in the first ever White House garage sale.

Now, we know what you are thinking: All of these suggestions sound completely unreasonable for the United States government. However, if you can’t print more money, what the hell can you do? Just pray for our country and its finances.

America Is Broke: 7 Ways the Country Can Make Some Quick Cash  was originally published on globalgrind.com

America

Close