Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Black Twitter Defends Garcelle Beauvais After ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Clips Surface

Black Twitter is going hard for their support of Garcelle Beauvais after she was attacked by fellow 'RHOBH' cast members during the Season 11 reunion.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Garcelle Beauvais RHOBH

Source: (John Tsiavis/Bravo) / (John Tsiavis/Bravo)

If you’ve been keeping up with “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 11 reunion then you know it’s been nothing on constant drama, especially between cast members Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley.

In the reunion preview clip, Kemsley and Rinna are shown confronting Beauvais in an extremely heated manner, with Kemsley, 45, accusing her castmate of being a “bully” and “making jabs at her.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“You don’t say much when we’re together or to someone’s face, and then you’ll say it in the confessionals,” Kemsley tells Beauvais in the preview.

Wearing a beautiful sequined dress, matching dangling earrings, and her hair in an old-Hollywood glam look, the 54-year-old actress and TV host then clapped back, saying, “First I say too much, and then I don’t say enough. Like, I can’t win with you,” which then caused Kemsley to say that she’s not being “direct” and is instead, being “passive.”

That’s when host Andy Cohen stepped in and says, “You said you want her to be direct but then you accuse her of throwing darts,” to which an annoyed Kemsley replied, “I want her to be direct, I don’t want her to throw darts. Throwing darts is not being direct, Andy. When you have an issue with someone, you look at them and you tell them you have an issue. You don’t throw a passive-aggressive jab with a smile.”

Check out the confrontation below.

After the clip surfaced, Black Twitter came for Garcelle’s defense, calling out the blatant microaggressions she’s been subjected to all season and on the reunion. “The countless micro-aggressions that Garcelle has had to endure during the season and at the reunion are another reason why she is in need of an “ally” outside of Sutton on the show,” one Twitter user said.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

And another wrote, “So apparently Rinna aka Lips wants all the smoke because I don’t understand why she’s talking to Garcelle like that #RHOBHReunion #RHOBH”

And then this Twitter user wrote, “It’s interesting how Dorit calls Garcelle a “bully” because she’s making jabs, but Kathy makes jabs at Dorit all season long and Dorit is so fine with it that she dresses up at Paris Hilton. Choices #RHOBH”

The RHOBH reunion airs tonight on Bravo. Will you be watching?

Don’t miss… 

Garcelle Beauvais Teams Up With HomeGoods To Celebrate Teachers With A Decked Out Teacher’s Lounge

Garcelle Beauvais Schools Her ‘RHOBH’ Costar Who Claims She Doesn’t See Color

Black Twitter Defends Garcelle Beauvais After ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Clips Surface  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

garcelle beauvais

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick…

Last year experts said it was too risky but this year...
09.20.52

Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After…

Gruden was in the midst of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation.
01.01.70

‘No Blacks’: Frat’s Racist Prank Backfires, Ends With…

James Daniel Edwards IV was arrested and charged with cyberstalking after he created fake fraternity party invitations that said “No…
01.01.70

The Real Reasons Why The Black Unemployment Rate…

A closer look at the data and statistics reveals some of the reasons why the Black unemployment rate is always…
01.01.70

Nurse Busted For Selling Vaccine Cards On Facebook

It seems everybody now days have a hustle to help makes ends meet.  Some professions/professionals you wouldn’t think need a…
01.01.70

Actress Dies In Her Sleep After Neighbor’s Stray…

For one aspiring actress in Duluth, Georgia, the freak accident that led to her death by way of a stray…
01.01.70

White Reporters Suspended For Wearing Afro Wigs During…

A pair of white journalists for KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas found themselves getting suspended after rocking synthetic Afro wigs…
05.30.41

Cops Detain And Cite Black Man For Singing…

Georgia police detained and cited a black man in Hephzibah, GA for singing rap music too loud while he was…
07.16.36

Gabby Petito’s Dad Suggests Media Give The Same…

During a press conference in Bohemia, New York, the family of Gabby Petito urged the news media and the public…
04.16.35

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70
Close