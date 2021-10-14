Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Aww! Jay-Z’s Reaction To Seeing Kelly Rowland At Last Night’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere Has Twitter In Their Feelings!

Jay Z and Kelly Rowland reconnected like old friends at "The Harder They Fall" premiere and Twitter is in their feelings over how pure the moment was!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jay Z was all smiles last night for the star-studded screening of his new project, The Harder They Fall in Los Angeles but there was one special guest that made his smile grow even wider.

The event brought a ton of celebrities including Karrueche Tran, Winnie Harlow, and of course, his wife Beyoncé. But it was seeing Kelly Rowland that made Jay do a full 180 before heading into the event.  Jay’s face completely lit up when he saw the former DC3 member and had the purest reaction as he approached his friend for a hug. “I didn’t even know you were here,” he told Kelly as he walked over to share an embrace.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The entire moment was caught on camera and has since made its rounds on social media, causing Twitter to gush over the moment and of course, give it the typical meme treatment in pure Twitter fashion.

Check out the sweet moment below.

And of course, some of our favorite memes to go along with it.

The bond we never knew we needed, but now that we have it, we can’t get enough!

But that’s not the only reason Kelly was trending from last night’s event. She looked absolutely stunning as she joined her celeb friends on the carpet, and was sure to share a few flicks with her fans so we could all get an up-close look at the ensemble.

Here, the singer wore a beautiful red and black accented feathery, one-shouldered gown that featured a thigh-high split. The gown is courtesy of @marcellvonberlin and was paired with black leather gloves and a black, thick leather belt. Kelly wore her hair in a high bun with thick wispy bangs that framed her face and accessorized the look with black, strappy heels and minimal jewelry. Looking good! 

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Don’t miss… 

Regina King, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland And More Light Up The Red Carpet Of The LA Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

Kelly Rowland’s JustFab Shoe Collection Is All About Comfort

Aww! Jay-Z’s Reaction To Seeing Kelly Rowland At Last Night’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere Has Twitter In Their Feelings!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Jay Z , kelly rowland

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick…

Last year experts said it was too risky but this year...
09.20.52

Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After…

Gruden was in the midst of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation.
01.01.70

‘No Blacks’: Frat’s Racist Prank Backfires, Ends With…

James Daniel Edwards IV was arrested and charged with cyberstalking after he created fake fraternity party invitations that said “No…
01.01.70

The Real Reasons Why The Black Unemployment Rate…

A closer look at the data and statistics reveals some of the reasons why the Black unemployment rate is always…
01.01.70

Nurse Busted For Selling Vaccine Cards On Facebook

It seems everybody now days have a hustle to help makes ends meet.  Some professions/professionals you wouldn’t think need a…
01.01.70

Actress Dies In Her Sleep After Neighbor’s Stray…

For one aspiring actress in Duluth, Georgia, the freak accident that led to her death by way of a stray…
01.01.70

White Reporters Suspended For Wearing Afro Wigs During…

A pair of white journalists for KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas found themselves getting suspended after rocking synthetic Afro wigs…
05.30.41

Cops Detain And Cite Black Man For Singing…

Georgia police detained and cited a black man in Hephzibah, GA for singing rap music too loud while he was…
07.16.36

Gabby Petito’s Dad Suggests Media Give The Same…

During a press conference in Bohemia, New York, the family of Gabby Petito urged the news media and the public…
04.16.35

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70
Close