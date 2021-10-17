Celebrity News
Summer Walker Responds To Criticism Over Her New Single: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Summer Walker is not here for the criticism over her new single, "Ex For A Reason," and took to Instagram to address the haters who have something to say.

Summer Walker

Source: Ro.Lexx / Interscope Geffen A&M

Summer Walker is not here for those criticizing her new project, and rightfully so, and she has a message for all the haters out there who have something negative to say.

Last week, the singer dropped her highly-anticipated single “Ex For A Reason” off of her forthcoming album. The single was produced by Sean Garrett and features City Girls rapper JT as the ladies talk about breakups and a man “that got his attention all over the place” while Summer sings, “I hope y’all learn from my mistakes.”

To build anticipation for the track, the 25-year-old flicked it up with JT on the ‘Gram, as the two donned sexy, cut-out bodysuits and long, jet black hair and got fans excited about the track’s release.

Unfortunately, the excitement was short-lived as fans were quite displeased with the latest tune, taking to social media to express their disappointment and note that they were hoping for an R&B Ballad and not the upbeat track that Summer and JT gave.

The r&b crooner apparently got wind of the backlash and took to her IG story to address the haters who were less than happy about the new track. “Stop @-ing me,” she wrote on her Story. “The first song I wanted to release was called Toxic but we here now. I had no say in making this decision. So let’s just move past it now. We’re here now, so leave me alone.”

See Summer’s response below.

What do you think of the latest track?

