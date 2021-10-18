Savage X Fenty Debuts Breast Cancer Awareness Collection In Honor Of Breast Cancer Warriors

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness, Savage X Fenty released its Breast Cancer collection that acknowledges Breast Cancer Survivors, Thrivers, and Co-thrivers – those who support the ones who have been impacted by the disease.

The promotional pictures for the Savage X Fenty Breast Cancer Collection spotlights actual Breast Cancer survivors, thrivers, and co-thrivers (supporters). The brand’s goal was to highlight the stories that are rarely heard when it comes to discussing Breast Cancer.

Pictured above, modeling a few pieces from the Savage X Fenty Breast Cancer collection, are Breast Cancer survivor Kenneth Todd Nelson and Breast Cancer co-thriver Cecilia Flagg. It’s very rare that men are discussed when the topic of Breast Cancer is on the table; however, Kenneth’s goal is to change that. “We need to start shedding some light by mentioning men. I’m talking about the major players. If they start including men, they will save lives by doing that. Just by changing a word or two to include men, you can definitely change the course and educate people as well.” stated Kenneth.

Pictured above modeling the Savage X Fenty Breast Cancer collection are Breast Cancer thriver Lindzey Schaffer and co-thriver Loren Schaffer who are also sisters. Lindzey’s believes that the lack of support from healthcare providers affected her greatly. She stated, “They asked me how old I was and I was 29. She laughed and said, “you’re not even 30, you’re too young for a mammogram”. If they had not turned me away we would have found it two years earlier and it would not have been Stage 4.”

The Savage X Fenty Breast Cancer collection features styles for both men and women. Pink slippers, pink and white underwear, and pink crop tops are just a few items that are included in this collection.

Sizes for the collection come in XS-3X, and the price ranges from $14.95 – $34.95.

