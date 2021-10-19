Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

After Being Slapped With A $20 Million Lawsuit, Nicki Minaj Uses Lawyer To Finally Respond To Jennifer Hough

According to the website, Hough's attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, says he received an email from Thursday night from attorney Judd Burstein on Minaj's behalf requesting that "Blackburn withdraw the petition and grant an extension to respond." 

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Nicki Minaj

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Nicki Minaj has so much to say about everything else, but it’s been crickets when it comes to the lawsuit hanging over her and her husband’s heads until now.

Minaj has been relatively quiet regarding a lawsuit brought against her and her felon husband, Kenneth Petty, by Jennifer Hough, the woman he was convicted of sexually assaulting in 1995. Spotted on The Daily Beast, the rapper from Queens has finally broken her silence on the matter…through her lawyer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to the website, Hough’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, says he received an email from Thursday night (Oct.14) from attorney Judd Burstein on Minaj’s behalf requesting that “Blackburn withdraw the petition and grant an extension to respond.”

In an email response sent to The Daily Beast, Blackburn said aht, aht, aht and told Minaj’s lawyer to “prepare his opposition to my request for default judgment and explain to the court why his client and her husband believe they’re both above the law.”

While Minaj has been doing everything in her power to distract us from her wicked husband’s past behavior, Hough has been on a mission to highlight how the Pettys have been making her life a living hell. In an exclusive story, Hough revealed to The Daily Beast how associates of the couple have been pressuring her to take back her sexual assault claims against Minaj’s husband after he failed to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Hough detailed how she had to relocate multiple times out of fear for her life after the couple’s numerous attempts to intimidate and bribe her. Hough sued the Pettys in August and took her story to the daytime talk show The Real. On the other hand, Minaj has been on social media showing pictures of the couple’s child, spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, and defending a “blackfishing” white pop star. 

It looks like Nicki Minaj’s bank account is going to take a serious hit.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

After Being Slapped With A $20 Million Lawsuit, Nicki Minaj Uses Lawyer To Finally Respond To Jennifer Hough  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

nicki minaj

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As…

Joining Howard students Tuesday afternoon in a show of solidarity, D.C. Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George put the battle…
02.20.58

Philadelphia Woman Raped On Train While Onlookers Recorded…

A woman in North Philadelphia not only had to endure being raped on a commuter train, but also ended up…
01.09.58

Apple Finally Unveils Its New MacBook Pros, Expect…

Apple is coming for all of your coins in 2021.
05.18.57

Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State And…

The retired four-star general and former secretary of state passed due to COVID-19 complications, his family said.
01.01.70

Moving Beyond the Hashtag ‘Me Too.’ Movement Celebrates…

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the group will lead a conversation putting 'me too' in context with the broader global fight…
03.10.56

Florida’s New Medical Marijuana Licensing Rule Allegedly Discriminates…

Nikki Fried believes DeSantis' new medical marijuana licensing rule will increase the application fees for protected black farmers by more…
01.01.70

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick…

Last year experts said it was too risky but this year...
09.20.52

Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After…

Gruden was in the midst of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation.
01.01.70

‘No Blacks’: Frat’s Racist Prank Backfires, Ends With…

James Daniel Edwards IV was arrested and charged with cyberstalking after he created fake fraternity party invitations that said “No…
01.01.70

The Real Reasons Why The Black Unemployment Rate…

A closer look at the data and statistics reveals some of the reasons why the Black unemployment rate is always…
01.01.70
Close