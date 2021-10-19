Mamba Mentality Lives On: Vanessa Bryant Files ‘KB24’ Trademark, Aims To Build A Sports & Enternainment Empire

Vanessa Bryant is making sure Kobe’s legacy will live on.

TMZ Sports reports Vanessa Bryant filed to trademark “KB24,” which will aim to create a sports and entertainment empire that will keep Kobe’s legacy alive through media, clothes, trading cards, and more.

Per TMZ Sports:

TMZ Sports has learned … Vanessa submitted docs earlier this month to lock in the trademark for digital collectible items, websites, training camps, broadcasting platforms, podcasts, TV shows, movies, documentaries, and music … as well as sports cards, food/drink containers and t-shirts.

Kobe, Inc. — the Lakers legend’s company — is listed as the applicant of the filing … with Vanessa signing off as the president of the business.

The move should come as no surprise, especially after Vanessa decided to cut ties with Nike, who has been the distributor of Kobe Bryant’s insanely-popular signature sneaker line as well as apparel. Vanessa Bryant chose not to re-up with the Swoosh because of “money issues” and the availability of the Kobe sneakers. The celebrity gossip site reports there is no indication that sneakers will also be a part of the “KB24” package, but we won’t be surprised if kicks are part of the plan.

But, Vanessa Bryant also filed for a trademark for “Mamba and Mambacita” back in March, so any Kobe-related sneakers could be an intricate part of whatever plans she has in the pipeline for Kobe and Gigi’s nicknames. Whether those sneakers will be as popular as the Nike kicks that many NBA players can be seen hooping in is another story.

“KB24” joins the growing list of other trademarks that Kobe’s estate filed for following the tragic passing of the Hall-of-Famer and his daughter as a result of a helicopter crash in January 2020. Those trademarks include “Mamba Sports Academy,” “Mambacita,” “Lady Mambas,” “Lil Mambas” and more.

