Naturi Naughton Say’s 3LW ‘MTV Cribs’ House Was A Fake [VIDEO]

2016 Summer TCAs Getty Images Portrait Studio

Source: Maarten de Boer / GettyNaturi Naughton was living her best life as Tasha St. Patrick on Starz ‘Power’ with a home just as amazing as her home that was featured on ‘MTV Cribs’ back in the early 2000’s along with her group members from ‘3LW’ Adrienne Haughton and Kiely Williams.  Now it’s 2021 Naturi Naughton has blown up far beyond her 3LW days when she was unceremoniously booted from the group, she is the Queen of ‘Power’ Universe plus she has a new show titled ‘Queens’ that is now airing on ABC along with cast mates, R&B singer Brandy, Pit Bull in a skirt rapper Eve and actress Nadine Valazquez and while speaking of her new Queendome in a recent interview she spilled the tea that her ‘MTV Cribs’ fairytale life was a façade.

NO THERE WAS NOT A 3LW AVENUE!!

In a recent interview promoting her new show ‘Queens’ on ABC, Nauturi Naughton said that not only was that not her ‘MTV Cribs’ house on that episode 3LW was featured on, she didn’t even have a house or a car.

“MTV did the Cribs, and you know, back when 3LW was hot, we had to pretend,” … “But I didn’t have a car, I didn’t have a house, I didn’t have any of those things. But we did MTV Cribs. And then we wind up doing an episode very similar to that, without giving too much away, where you see how fake we have to project this image. I literally did that and had to clean the house by 7 o’clock to give it back to the owner. And get out of it!”

‘Queens’ starring Naturi Naughton, Brandy, Eve and Nadine Valazquez is a musical drama about a hip-hop girl group from the 1990s who reunite in their 40s to try to replicate the fame and success they found decades prior, airs on ABC on Tuesday’s at 10pm.

Take a look at Naturi Naughton talking about how her fairytale crib as well as how ‘Queens’ is very reminiscent of her 3LW days in the video below.

 

