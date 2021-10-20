Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Gotcha! Jay-Z’s Private Investigator May Have Caught Ex-Perfume CEO Lying In Their Breach Of Contract Lawsuit

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

If there’s one thing we’ve learn in the 25-year-and-counting career of Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, it’s that he’ll always be the one with the last laugh — Dame Dash, Jim Jones and especially Nas can attest to that!

It appears that a former business associate of his didn’t exactly get that memo following reports that Hov got a private investigator to obtain evidence in a current lawsuit that may see the court siding with the 4:44 hitmaker when it’s all said and done.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The situation stems from a breach of contract lawsuit sparked by a 2016 endorsement deal that Jay-Z was developing with a perfume brand named Parlux. The fragrance brand says Hov breached his contract by backing out after receiving $2 million in royalties, but the Roc Nation founder insists that it was Parlux that actually was the one who breached their own obligations. The label is seeking $18 million in damages.

Here’s more on how Mr. Carter may have debunked the claims from Parlux’s ex-CEO Donald Loftus, who used health concerns and a fear of catching COVID-19 as a way to avoid testifying in-person for the lawsuit, via Rolling Stone:

“Donald Loftus, the ex-CEO of Parlux, cited health problems and fear of COVID-19 in his bid to avoid testifying in person at the trial. But the former NYPD sergeant Jay-Z hired snapped Loftus walking in Manhattan without a mask, boarding multiple MTA buses, shopping inside an Upper East Side grocery store, and standing in a crowd at the recent Pulaski Day Parade, according to an affidavit filed late Friday and obtained by Rolling Stone. The gumshoe also claims Loftus “frequently” dined at a neighborhood restaurant and wasn’t opposed to eating indoors, at least according to one employee’s account included in the affidavit.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Jay-Z hit Parlux with a countersuit of his own, saying the brand failed to provide accounting reports, business plans, adequate promotional resources, and royalty payments for the proposed “JAY-Z GOLD” fragrance, according to RS. His famous lawyer, Alex Spiro, even claimed in his filing that Loftus should be more than capable of attending an in-person trial being that he “is living his life as if it is 2019.”

Although the “JAY-Z GOLD” fragrance is pretty much a dud, take a look below at what could’ve been:

 

Gotcha! Jay-Z’s Private Investigator May Have Caught Ex-Perfume CEO Lying In Their Breach Of Contract Lawsuit  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jay Z

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’…

A freshman at Howard University took to her social media to address issues that plagued the students at the historically…
01.01.70

Facebook Reportedly Planning “Rebrand” With New Name

Facebook is reportedly hoping a new name can help it shed its troubled image.
01.01.70

Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As…

Joining Howard students Tuesday afternoon in a show of solidarity, D.C. Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George put the battle…
02.20.58

Philadelphia Woman Raped On Train While Onlookers Recorded…

A woman in North Philadelphia not only had to endure being raped on a commuter train, but also ended up…
01.09.58

Apple Finally Unveils Its New MacBook Pros, Expect…

Apple is coming for all of your coins in 2021.
05.18.57

Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State And…

The retired four-star general and former secretary of state passed due to COVID-19 complications, his family said.
01.01.70

Moving Beyond the Hashtag ‘Me Too.’ Movement Celebrates…

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the group will lead a conversation putting 'me too' in context with the broader global fight…
03.10.56

Florida’s New Medical Marijuana Licensing Rule Allegedly Discriminates…

Nikki Fried believes DeSantis' new medical marijuana licensing rule will increase the application fees for protected black farmers by more…
01.01.70

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick…

Last year experts said it was too risky but this year...
09.20.52

Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After…

Gruden was in the midst of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation.
01.01.70
Close