Freeway Mourns Death Of 21-Year-Old Daughter: “This Pain Is Unimaginable”

Rest in powerful peace, Harmony.

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Philadelphia rap icon Freeway is mourning the death of his daughter, Harmony. She was just 21.

Freeway revealed her passing via an Instagram post paying tribute to his daughter.

“You know the saying sugar and spice and everything nice, well that’s my Harmony!,” is the captioned Free used for a video of Harmony dancing to the Jacksons’ “Shake Your Body (Down To The Ground)” at her 21st birthday party back in February. “I promise y’all she was the sweetest most kind most caring generous loving adorable person I know. Allah Really blessed me putting her in my life. I love her so much and this hurts so bad.”

Unfortunately, after reportedly being diagnosed in September 2020, Harmony lost her battle with cancer.

Her father added, “Even though she was fighting cancer she was always happy and always smiling and she always brightened up my day. The only thing that’s giving me comfort is I know 100% that she believes in Allah and she was a good person… She truly was my best friend and I don’t know what I’m gonna do this pain is unimaginable.”

Sadly this is not the first time Freeway has experienced such a close personal loss. Last year, Freeway’s son Jihad unexpectedly passed away.

Both Jihad and Harmony can be seen as toddlers in the video for “What We Do” from Free’s 2003 debut album Philadelphia Freeway.

Our condolences go out to Freeway and his family during this difficult time.

Freeway Mourns Death Of 21-Year-Old Daughter: “This Pain Is Unimaginable”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

freeway

