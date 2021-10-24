Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

DMX is at rest but the battle for his estate seems to only just be getting started. A woman has come forward to claim she is also the late rapper’s child, putting the total of “heirs” at 15 if her claim pans out.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Page Six reports that in recent weeks a woman named Raven Barmer-Simmons, from Georgia, has contacted DMX’s other adult children. Everyone will be tested in order to determine paternity.

Unfortunately, when Dark Man X passed in April at the age of 50, he left no will. This is a set up for all type of drama because although X didn’t leave much in liquid assets, the potential earnings from his musical catalog can be substantive.

Reportedly, Judge Helen Blackwood has appointed DMX’s three sons Xavier, Tacoma and Sean Simmons, who are all the product of his 16-year marriage to Tashera Simmons, as the temporary administrators of their father’s estate.

Although DMX’s fiancée was Desiree Lindstrom at the time of his death, the judge nixed her attempt to be declared his “common-law wife.” Lindstrom is the mother of Exodus, X’s 5-year-old son.

“The next big thing is to determine who are the rightful heirs,” says Herbert Nass, the attorney for Xavier, Tacoma and Sean Simmons. “The estate is going to ask everyone to prove paternity through DNA testing. All the legal children of DMX will be entitled to an equal share of his estate.”

However, at the time of his death, X’s estate was reportedly in debt despite the millions of records he sold over the duration of his career. Added Nass, “We need to collect assets and pay debts and administration costs. We don’t have a lot of information about his income streams, but now the temporary administrators have been appointed, we can ask questions and expect answers.”

Georgia Woman Claims To Be 15th Child Of DMX In Estate Battle was originally published on hiphopwired.com