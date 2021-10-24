Style & Fashion
Draya Michele Sets The Internet Ablaze In A ‘Barely There’ Chain Skirt

Draya Michele stepped out for Drake's birthday party rocking a super sexy Lace by Tanaya chain skirt and we can't stop thinking about the jaw-dropping look!

Premiere Of WGN America's 'Underground' Season 2 - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Draya Michele stepped out last night and turned heads in true Draya fashion and we can’t stop thinking about her jaw-dropping look!

The model and reality star attended rapper Drake’s Narcos-themed birthday party in Los Angeles last night and put her own twist on the theme by rocking a sexy chain print Versace top and a barely-there Lace by Tanaya chain skirt, as stated by Fashion Bomb Daily. She paired the look with white booties and oversized clear glasses and wore her dark hair in a high ponytail as she showed off her rock-solid abs and curves all night long.

Check out the sexy look below.

The model also posted the look to her own Instagram page, giving her 8.6 million IG followers different angles of her lavish style. “The category was CARTEL .. so I put my own little spin on it and added a little gogo vibe,” she captioned the photo set. “I don’t have a ton of pictures because I had a dead phone but I did have an amazing time and that’s what’s important. My shoes tell all the tales. 🙃

“Price went up even more,” one IG user said of the look while another commented, “Seeeessssssssshhhhh !!!!!!!!!”

But while some were swooning over the beauty’s ensemble, others were laughing at the condition of her shoes following the event, writing, “Lmaoooooo it’s the shoes for me !!! I’m tryna be that lit😂😂😂.” By the looks of her booties, she had a great time last night!
What do you think of Draya’s look?
Draya Michele Sets The Internet Ablaze In A ‘Barely There’ Chain Skirt  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Draya Michele

