Marlo Hampton Finally Gets A ‘RHOA’ Peach

Marlo Hampton officially joins "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast as a peach-holder for season 14!

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The cast for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was recently revealed and it looks like long-time castmate and “friend to the show” Marlo Hampton is finally getting her peach!

The newest housewife is set to replace Porsha Williams as a main cast member along with returning cast members Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora. Original housewife, Shereé Whitfield, is also set to return to the series as a peach-holder for the third time and four-time Olympic medalist Sanya Richards-Ross is set to join the cast as a new housewife.

Bravo confirmed the big news on Instagram, posting a photo of Shereé and Marlo along with the caption, “It’s OFFICIAL! @shereewhitfield is returning, @marlohampton got her 🍑 and #RHOA Season 14 is coming in HOT! 🔥 Head to the link in the bio to get the sweet tea on the rest of the cast, and follow @BravoDailyDish for more Bravo breaking news! ✨

Former RHOA housewife, Cynthia Bailey, had a few words of advice for her good friend and new housewife Marlo and caught up with Entertainment Tonight after the big announcement to share a few tips. “Stay strong and pray. Pray to God every night,” she joked. “The great thing about being a friend, is you get a lot of practice being a Housewife. I think she’ll be fun. I think this is the moment she’s been waiting for, so I wish her well.”

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently began production and we already know it’s going to a drama-filled year!

Marlo Hampton Finally Gets A ‘RHOA’ Peach  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Marlo Hampton

Close