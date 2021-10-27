Celebrity News
RHOA’s Kenya Moore Slays On Instagram After Being Eliminated from ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Kenya Moore is keeping her head up by slaying on Instagram after recently being eliminated from "Dancing With The Stars."

Kenya Moore is keeping her head up in the best way possible after a devasting elimination from the dance competition show, Dancing With The Stars, on Monday night.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a glamour shot of herself wearing a stunning all-white sequined gown from Iso Designs. The dress featured a high split and a long train allowing her to show off the diamond-encrusted stocking she wore underneath. She paired the look with dangly earrings and dainty jewelry and looked stunning with her hair in a low-side pony tail.  “Keeping my head up,” she captioned the photo, nodding to her recent departure from DWTS.

The star and her professional dance partner, Brandon Armstrong, were sent home during the competition show’s “Horror Night” after the duo landed in the bottom two for the third time. “I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity,” the reality star said at the end of the night. “This has been a dream come true. I love you guys so much.”

Following the elimination, the star took to Instagram to share videos of herself crying and wiping away tears now that her run on DWTS has come to an end. “So sad right now,” the 50-year-old captioned one of the Instagram Story clips as she flew home to Atlanta from Los Angeles, where the series taped.

Nothing makes a beauty feel better after a devasting defeat like slaying on Instagram!

