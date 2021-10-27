Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Dave Chappelle has received a lot of back lash over his contreversial Netflix special, but guess who sided with him?

Caitlyn Jenner, who is considered the face of transgenders by some, called the backlash against him “woke culture run amok.”

In a tweet, the parent of Kylie & Kendall Jenner tweeted this Wednesday, “Dave Chappelle is 100% right. This isn’t about the LGBTQ movement. It’s about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech. We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds.”

Chappelle in response to the many critics, protest and distain for his show, “The Closer”, says, “to the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands,” Chappelle said in defense. “And if you want to meet with me, I’d be more than willing to.”

“I want everyone in this audience to know that even though the media frames it that it’s me versus that community, that is not what it is,” he said. “Do not blame the LBGTQ [sic] community for any of this s–t. This has nothing to do with them. It’s about corporate interests and what I can say and what I cannot say,” Chappelle said. “For the record, and I need you to know this, everyone I know from that community has been loving and supporting, so I don’t know what all this nonsense is about.”

Caitlyn Jenner Sides with Dave Chappelle, “He’s 100% Right” was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

